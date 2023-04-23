Who is Atthaya Thitikul? Bio for the 2023 The Chevron Championship contender

Atthaya Thitikul came in to the final round of 2023 The Chevron Championship looking to win in the first major championship of the year on the LPGA Tour. Atthaya Thitikul could have a huge breakthrough by winning at The Club at Carlton Woods.

Thitikul is 20 years old, and she is in the field at The Chevron Championship because of her status on the LPGA Tour this season.

For Thitikul, her journey to the pinnacle of women's professional golf is a remarkable story.

Thitikul was born in Thailand, and she has accomplished a lot in the game already. She turned pro in 2020, three years after becoming the youngest player to ever win a professional golf tournament.

Thitikul is a major winner already

Atthaya Thitikul has won twice on the LPGA, both coming in the 2022 season.

She has already been No. 1 in the world, and she has finished in the top 10 in four of her last seven major starts.

Entering this week, Thitikul was ranked 5th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking.

What a win means

With a win today, Thitikul would earn the benefits of being an The Chevron Championship winner, including a lifetime tournament exemption, including berths into women's major championships for five years and a five-year LPGA exemption.