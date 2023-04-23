Who is Angel Yin? Bio for the 2023 The Chevron Championship contender

Angel Yin came in to the final round of 2023 The Chevron Championship looking to win in the first major championship of the year on the LPGA Tour. Angel Yin could have a huge breakthrough by winning at The Club at Carlton Woods.

Yin is 24 years old, and she is in the field at The Chevron Championship because of her status on the LPGA Tour this season.

For Yin, her journey to the pinnacle of women's professional golf is a remarkable story.

Yin was born in United States, and she has accomplished a lot in the game already. She turned pro in 2016 and played on the US Solheim Cup team in 2017.

Yin is a major winner already

Angel Yin has a win as a proessional.

She won the 2017 Omega Dubai Ladies Classic on the Ladies European Tour for her only pro win.

Since then, Yin has struggled at times, but she has found her way back toward the form and confidence she once had.

Entering this week, Yin was ranked 172nd in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking.

What a win at Augusta National means

With a win today, Yin would earn the benefits of being an The Chevron Championship winner, including a lifetime tournament exemption, including berths into women's major championships for five years and a five-year LPGA exemption.