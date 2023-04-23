Who is A Lim Kim? Bio for the 2023 The Chevron Championship contender

A Lim Kim came in to the final round of 2023 The Chevron Championship looking to win in the first major championship of the year on the LPGA Tour. A Lim Kim could have a huge breakthrough by winning at The Club at Carlton Woods.

Kim is 27 years old, and she is in the field at The Chevron Championship because of her status as the 2020 US Women's Open champion.

For Kim, her journey to the pinnacle of women's professional golf is a remarkable story.

Kim was born in South Korea, and she has accomplished a lot in the game already. She turned pro in 2013 and played on the Korean LPGA Tour.

Kim is a major winner already

A Lim Kim has already succeeded on the LPGA Tour.

In her debut in the 2020 US Women's Open, delayed to December at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Kim rallied to win the tournament in shocking fashion.

Since then, Kim has struggled at times, but she has found her way into the top 50 in the world rankings.

Entering this week, Kim was ranked 53rd in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking.

What a win at Augusta National means

With a win today, Kim would earn the benefits of being an The Chevron Championship winner, including a lifetime tournament exemption, including berths into women's major championships.