How much money does the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans winner earn?

The winners' share of the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans purse is a lot of money, and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour.

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans purse is $8.6 million, which is a $300,000 increase over 2022.

How much money does the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans winner get?

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans winner's share is $2,485,400 (with $1,242,700 to each player on the team) as the first-place payout.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele each won $1,199,350 as the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans winner, taking the biggest share of the $8.3 million purse.

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith won $2,138,600 together as the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans winner's share from a $7.4 million purse.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 35th-place finishing professional team earning $34,572 ($17,286 each). Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winners receiving 400 points each. The winners receive no Official World Golf Ranking points.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $25 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events and nine PGA Tour designated events are tied for second best with a $20 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2023 The Players Championship will win $4,500,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.