European Tour

2023 Korea Championship field: Players, rankings

04/23/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Adrian Meronk
The 2023 Korea Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea.

The Korea Championship field is headlined by the likes of Robert MacIntyre, Jordan Smith, Yannik Paul and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 17th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour moving back to Asia after the Masters for a short run.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a 156-player field.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Korea Championship field

PLAYER
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
John Axelsen
Sangmoon Bae
Yongjun Bae
Matthew Baldwin
Wil Besseling
Alexander Björk
Thomas Bjørn
Christoffer Bring
Daniel Brown
Jinjae Byun
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
John Catlin
Heemin Chang
Mingyu Cho
Sungmin Cho
Jinho Choi
Minchel Choi
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
Nicolas Colsaerts
Jens Dantorp
Louis De Jager
Wenyi Ding
Bryce Easton
Nacho Elvira
Grant Forrest
Manu Gandas
Daniel Gavins
Deon Germishuys
Gavin Green
Julien Guerrier
Jeong Ham
Seungsu Han
Chase Hanna
Marcus Helligkilde
Angel Hidalgo
Kazuki Higa
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Ryo Hisatsune
Rasmus Højgaard
David Horsey
Oliver Hundebøll
Inhoi Hur
Gary Hurley
Doyeon Hwang
Jaemin Hwang
Junggon Hwang
Scott Jamieson
Jazz Janewattananond
Galam Jeon
Seonghyeon Jeon
Matthew Jordan
Hanmil Jung
Kyungnam Kang
Yunseok Kang
Bio Kim
Bongsub Kim
Dongeun Kim
Hanbyeol Kim
Jaeho Kim
Jinsung Kim
Junsung Kim
Minjun Kim
Minkyu Kim
Taeho Kim
Taehoon Kim
Yeongsu Kim
Marcus Kinhult
Søren Kjeldsen
Alexander Knappe
Jeong Weon Ko
Guntaek Koh
Mikko Korhonen
Jacques Kruyswijk
Osang Kwon
Joakim Lagergren
Romain Langasque
Pablo Larrazábal
David Law
Dongmin Lee
Gyeongjun Lee
Hyungjoon Lee
Jaekyeong Lee
Joshua Lee
Jun Lee
Junghwan Lee
Richard T Lee
Sanghee Lee
Soomin Lee
Taehee Lee
Wonjoon Lee
Alexander Levy
Haotong Li
Mikael Lindberg
Zander Lombard
Hurly Long
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Joost Luiten
Robert Macintyre
Dongseop Maeng
Richard Mansell
Tom Mckibbin
Adrian Meronk
David Micheluzzi
Guido Migliozzi
Kyongjun Moon
James Morrison
Doyeob Mun
Niklas Nørgaard
Shaun Norris
Taehoon Ok
Eunshin Park
Sanghyun Park
Sungkug Park
John Parry
Yannik Paul
Matthieu Pavon
Tapio Pulkkanen
Richie Ramsay
David Ravetto
Antoine Rozner
Kalle Samooja
Marcel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Robin Sciot-Siegrist
Jack Senior
Yoseop Seo
Shubhankar Sharma
Sanghun Shin
Yonggu Shin
Marcel Siem
Martin Simonsen
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Söderberg
Clément Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Andy Sullivan
Santiago Tarrio
Darius Van Driel
Johannes Veerman
Justin Walters
Jeunghun Wang
Paul Waring
Gunner Wiebe
Oliver Wilson
Ashun Wu
Jiho Yang
Sungho Yun
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2023 Korea Championship field

There are no top-50 players competing in this tournament.

