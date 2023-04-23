2023 Korea Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Korea Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea.

The Korea Championship field is headlined by the likes of Robert MacIntyre, Jordan Smith, Yannik Paul and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 17th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour moving back to Asia after the Masters for a short run.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a 156-player field.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Korea Championship field

PLAYER Kiradech Aphibarnrat Marcus Armitage John Axelsen Sangmoon Bae Yongjun Bae Matthew Baldwin Wil Besseling Alexander Björk Thomas Bjørn Christoffer Bring Daniel Brown Jinjae Byun Rafa Cabrera Bello Jorge Campillo John Catlin Heemin Chang Mingyu Cho Sungmin Cho Jinho Choi Minchel Choi Todd Clements Aaron Cockerill Nicolas Colsaerts Jens Dantorp Louis De Jager Wenyi Ding Bryce Easton Nacho Elvira Grant Forrest Manu Gandas Daniel Gavins Deon Germishuys Gavin Green Julien Guerrier Jeong Ham Seungsu Han Chase Hanna Marcus Helligkilde Angel Hidalgo Kazuki Higa Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Ryo Hisatsune Rasmus Højgaard David Horsey Oliver Hundebøll Inhoi Hur Gary Hurley Doyeon Hwang Jaemin Hwang Junggon Hwang Scott Jamieson Jazz Janewattananond Galam Jeon Seonghyeon Jeon Matthew Jordan Hanmil Jung Kyungnam Kang Yunseok Kang Bio Kim Bongsub Kim Dongeun Kim Hanbyeol Kim Jaeho Kim Jinsung Kim Junsung Kim Minjun Kim Minkyu Kim Taeho Kim Taehoon Kim Yeongsu Kim Marcus Kinhult Søren Kjeldsen Alexander Knappe Jeong Weon Ko Guntaek Koh Mikko Korhonen Jacques Kruyswijk Osang Kwon Joakim Lagergren Romain Langasque Pablo Larrazábal David Law Dongmin Lee Gyeongjun Lee Hyungjoon Lee Jaekyeong Lee Joshua Lee Jun Lee Junghwan Lee Richard T Lee Sanghee Lee Soomin Lee Taehee Lee Wonjoon Lee Alexander Levy Haotong Li Mikael Lindberg Zander Lombard Hurly Long Mike Lorenzo-Vera Joost Luiten Robert Macintyre Dongseop Maeng Richard Mansell Tom Mckibbin Adrian Meronk David Micheluzzi Guido Migliozzi Kyongjun Moon James Morrison Doyeob Mun Niklas Nørgaard Shaun Norris Taehoon Ok Eunshin Park Sanghyun Park Sungkug Park John Parry Yannik Paul Matthieu Pavon Tapio Pulkkanen Richie Ramsay David Ravetto Antoine Rozner Kalle Samooja Marcel Schneider Freddy Schott Robin Sciot-Siegrist Jack Senior Yoseop Seo Shubhankar Sharma Sanghun Shin Yonggu Shin Marcel Siem Martin Simonsen Jordan Smith Sebastian Söderberg Clément Sordet Matthew Southgate Andy Sullivan Santiago Tarrio Darius Van Driel Johannes Veerman Justin Walters Jeunghun Wang Paul Waring Gunner Wiebe Oliver Wilson Ashun Wu Jiho Yang Sungho Yun Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2023 Korea Championship field

