2023 Invited Celebrity Classic celebrity purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Invited Celebrity Classic celebrity tournament purse is set for $500,000, with the winner's share coming in at $100,000 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions's prize money distribution chart.

The Invited Celebrity Classic celebrity field is headed by John Smoltz, Mardy Fish, Annika Sorenstam and a variety of celebrities. The field will face no cut. Every player taking money is paid, but players can compete as amateurs.

The 54-hole event is played under the modified Stableford scoring format, which awards 5 points for eagle, 3 for birdie, 2 for par, 0 for bogey and -1 for double bogey and worse. An ace is worth 8 points, while an albatross is worth 10 points.

There is also a simultaneous PGA Tour Champions golf tournament being played, with the winners of the last two seasons starring. They are playing for a separate $2 million purse.

This event is an off-shoot of the LPGA Tour's season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

The event is played this year at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

