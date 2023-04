Page 1 of 8

Georgia Hall is quickly becoming the top player on the LPGA Tour. The 27-year-old Brit represented her country in the 2016 and 2020/21 Olympics, and she's won a major in taking the AIG Women's Open.

Hall has particularly come into the American golf consciousness with her major win, as well as appearances in the Solheim Cup for the European side.

