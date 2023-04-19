2023 The Chevron Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2023 The Chevron Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

04/19/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Nelly Korda in 2018
  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 The Chevron Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week are Lydia Ko and Nelly Korday, who come in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Atthaya Thitikul and Jin Young Ko are next best at 14-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table, with players ranked largely on their recent play.

Georgia Hall is 18-to-1, along with Lilia Vu.

2023 The Chevron Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the The Chevron Championship, with the LPGA Tour moving to Texas for their first major of the year, played at a new venue after decades in the California desert.

Georgia Hall has played the best tee-to-green golf in recent weeks, and she has continued to contend week in and week out.

Maja Stark is going to pick off a bunch of LPGA events, and it wouldn't be shocking for her to win here.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff has been remarkably consistent so far this year. She just needs putts to go to win a big one.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 The Chevron Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Lydia Ko 1200
Nelly Korda 1200
Atthaya Thitikul 1400
Jin Young Ko 1400
Georgia Hall 1800
Lilia Vu 1800
Hyo Joo Kim 2200
Nasa Hataoka 2200
Celine Boutier 2500
Danielle Kang 2500
Brooke Henderson 2800
Charley Hull 3300
Lexi Thompson 3300
Maja Stark 3500
Hye Jin Choi 4000
Megan Khang 4000
Minjee Lee 4500
Xiyu Lin 4500
Ayaka Furue 5000
Leona Maguire 5000
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap 5000
Yuka Saso 5000
Hae Ran Ryu 5500
Hannah Green 5500
In Gee Chun 5500
Jennifer Kupcho 6000
Ruoning Yin 6000
Ally Ewing 6500
Sei Young Kim 6500
Allisen Corpuz 7000
Cheyenne Knight 7000
Grace Kim 7000
Lucy Li 7000
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 7500
Madelene Sagstrom 7500
Stacy Lewis 7500
Ashleigh Buhai 8000
A Lim Kim 9000
Carlota Ciganda 9000
Hinako Shibuno 9000
Jessica Korda 9000
Moriya Jutanugarn 9000
Patty Tavatanakit 9000
Gaby Lopez 10000
Narin An 10000
Amy Yang 11000
Chella Choi 11000
Pauline Roussin Bouchard 11000
Andrea Lee 13500
Ariya Jutanugarn 13500
Eun Hee Ji 13500
Marina Alex 13500
Mina Harigae 13500
Minami Katsu 13500
Ryann O'Toole 13500
Yu Liu 13500
Frida Kinhult 15000
So Yeon Ryu 15000
Emily Kristine Pedersen 16500
Jenny Shin 16500

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.