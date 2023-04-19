2023 The Chevron Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 The Chevron Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.
The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week are Lydia Ko and Nelly Korday, who come in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.
Atthaya Thitikul and Jin Young Ko are next best at 14-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table, with players ranked largely on their recent play.
Georgia Hall is 18-to-1, along with Lilia Vu.
2023 The Chevron Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the The Chevron Championship, with the LPGA Tour moving to Texas for their first major of the year, played at a new venue after decades in the California desert.
Georgia Hall has played the best tee-to-green golf in recent weeks, and she has continued to contend week in and week out.
Maja Stark is going to pick off a bunch of LPGA events, and it wouldn't be shocking for her to win here.
Jodi Ewart Shadoff has been remarkably consistent so far this year. She just needs putts to go to win a big one.
2023 The Chevron Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Lydia Ko
|1200
|Nelly Korda
|1200
|Atthaya Thitikul
|1400
|Jin Young Ko
|1400
|Georgia Hall
|1800
|Lilia Vu
|1800
|Hyo Joo Kim
|2200
|Nasa Hataoka
|2200
|Celine Boutier
|2500
|Danielle Kang
|2500
|Brooke Henderson
|2800
|Charley Hull
|3300
|Lexi Thompson
|3300
|Maja Stark
|3500
|Hye Jin Choi
|4000
|Megan Khang
|4000
|Minjee Lee
|4500
|Xiyu Lin
|4500
|Ayaka Furue
|5000
|Leona Maguire
|5000
|Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
|5000
|Yuka Saso
|5000
|Hae Ran Ryu
|5500
|Hannah Green
|5500
|In Gee Chun
|5500
|Jennifer Kupcho
|6000
|Ruoning Yin
|6000
|Ally Ewing
|6500
|Sei Young Kim
|6500
|Allisen Corpuz
|7000
|Cheyenne Knight
|7000
|Grace Kim
|7000
|Lucy Li
|7000
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|7500
|Madelene Sagstrom
|7500
|Stacy Lewis
|7500
|Ashleigh Buhai
|8000
|A Lim Kim
|9000
|Carlota Ciganda
|9000
|Hinako Shibuno
|9000
|Jessica Korda
|9000
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|9000
|Patty Tavatanakit
|9000
|Gaby Lopez
|10000
|Narin An
|10000
|Amy Yang
|11000
|Chella Choi
|11000
|Pauline Roussin Bouchard
|11000
|Andrea Lee
|13500
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|13500
|Eun Hee Ji
|13500
|Marina Alex
|13500
|Mina Harigae
|13500
|Minami Katsu
|13500
|Ryann O'Toole
|13500
|Yu Liu
|13500
|Frida Kinhult
|15000
|So Yeon Ryu
|15000
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|16500
|Jenny Shin
|16500