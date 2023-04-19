2023 The Chevron Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 The Chevron Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week are Lydia Ko and Nelly Korday, who come in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Atthaya Thitikul and Jin Young Ko are next best at 14-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table, with players ranked largely on their recent play.

Georgia Hall is 18-to-1, along with Lilia Vu.

2023 The Chevron Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the The Chevron Championship, with the LPGA Tour moving to Texas for their first major of the year, played at a new venue after decades in the California desert.

Georgia Hall has played the best tee-to-green golf in recent weeks, and she has continued to contend week in and week out.

Maja Stark is going to pick off a bunch of LPGA events, and it wouldn't be shocking for her to win here.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff has been remarkably consistent so far this year. She just needs putts to go to win a big one.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 The Chevron Championship betting odds: Outright winner