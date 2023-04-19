2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Korn Ferry Tour

2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

04/19/2023
Golf News Net
The Korn Ferry Tour logo
  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic purse is set for $1,000,000, with the winner's share coming in at $180,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Korn Ferry Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The LECOM Suncoast Classic field is headed by the likes of Spencer Levin, Chris Gotterup, David Skinns and more.

The event is played this year at Lakewood National Golf Club's Commander Course in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

This event runs from Thursday through Sunday.

LECOM Suncoast Classic: What you need to know

Purse: $1,000,000
Winner's share: $180,000
Field size: 144 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Korn Ferry Tour points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

This is the eighth event of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a winner earning 500 Korn Ferry Tour points.

The top 30 players at the end of the 2023 season earned a PGA Tour card for the following season, and the priority order into the fall events is based upon their combined points between the regular season and Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The winner of the LECOM Suncoast Classic will also earn approximately 10 Official World Golf Ranking points, boosting their world ranking.

2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $180,000
2 $90,000
3 $60,000
4 $45,000
5 $38,000
6 $34,500
7 $32,000
8 $29,500
9 $27,500
10 $25,500
11 $23,650
12 $22,000
13 $20,500
14 $19,000
15 $18,000
16 $17,000
17 $16,000
18 $15,000
19 $14,000
20 $13,000
21 $12,150
22 $11,350
23 $10,550
24 $9,750
25 $9,000
26 $8,530
27 $8,100
28 $7,700
29 $7,400
30 $7,100
31 $6,850
32 $6,650
33 $6,450
34 $6,250
35 $6,050
36 $5,850
37 $5,650
38 $5,450
39 $5,250
40 $5,150
41 $5,050
42 $4,950
43 $4,850
44 $4,750
45 $4,650
46 $4,550
47 $4,500
48 $4,450
49 $4,400
50 $4,350
51 $4,300
52 $4,260
53 $4,240
54 $4,220
55 $4,200
56 $4,180
57 $4,160
58 $4,140
59 $4,120
60 $4,100
61 $4,080
62 $4,060
63 $4,040
64 $4,020
65 $4,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.