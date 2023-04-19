2023 Invited Celebrity Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Invited Celebrity Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.
The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Alker, who comes into the week at +400 betting odds.
David Toms is next best on the table at 8-to-1 (+800).
Jerry Kelly and Retief Goosen are at 14-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the Invited Celebrity Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading back to Texas for a celebrity pro-am-style event. A number of top players are taking the week off, but Alker and Toms have been playing some great golf of late.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!
2023 Invited Celebrity Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Steven Alker
|400
|David Toms
|800
|Jerry Kelly
|1400
|Retief Goosen
|1400
|Alex Cejka
|2000
|Darren Clarke
|2000
|KJ Choi
|2200
|Mark Hensby
|2500
|Paul Broadhurst
|2800
|Richard Green
|2800
|Rod Pampling
|2800
|Justin Leonard
|3000
|Brett Quigley
|3300
|Brian Gay
|3300
|Arjun Atwal
|4000
|Paul Goydos
|4000
|Vijay Singh
|4000
|Harrison Frazar
|4500
|Y.E. Yang
|5000
|Ken Duke
|6000
|Lee Janzen
|6000
|Scott Parel
|6000
|Rocco Mediate
|6600
|Scott McCarron
|6600
|Rob Labritz
|7000
|Ken Tanigawa
|7500
|Colin Montgomerie
|8000
|Dicky Pride
|8000
|Harry Rudolph
|8000
|Kenny Perry
|8000
|Steve Flesch
|9000
|Gene Sauers
|10000
|Marco Dawson
|10000
|Woody Austin
|10000
|Mario Tiziani
|11000
|Billy Andrade
|12500
|Bob Estes
|12500
|Dean Wilson
|12500
|Shane Bertsch
|12500
|Stuart Appleby
|12500
|Tim Petrovic
|12500
|Tom Gillis
|12500
|Jeff Maggert
|15000
|Chris DiMarco
|17500
|John Huston
|17500
|Scott Dunlap
|17500
|David Branshaw
|20000
|Kirk Triplett
|20000
|David McKenzie
|22500
|Esteban Toledo
|22500
|Glen Day
|22500
|Joe Durant
|22500
|Scott Verplank
|22500
|Timothy O'Neal
|25000
|Notah Begay
|30000
|Tom Pernice Jr
|30000
|Olin Browne
|40000
|Tim Herron
|40000
|Wes Short Jr
|40000