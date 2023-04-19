2023 Invited Celebrity Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Invited Celebrity Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Alker, who comes into the week at +400 betting odds.

David Toms is next best on the table at 8-to-1 (+800).

Jerry Kelly and Retief Goosen are at 14-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Invited Celebrity Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading back to Texas for a celebrity pro-am-style event. A number of top players are taking the week off, but Alker and Toms have been playing some great golf of late.

2023 Invited Celebrity Classic betting odds: Outright winner