2023 Invited Celebrity Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2023 Invited Celebrity Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

04/19/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer David Toms David Toms looks down the 18th fairway while he waits to tee off during the final round of the Galleri Classic in Rancho Mirage, Calif., Sunday, March 26, 2023.
  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Invited Celebrity Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Alker, who comes into the week at +400 betting odds.

David Toms is next best on the table at 8-to-1 (+800).

Jerry Kelly and Retief Goosen are at 14-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Invited Celebrity Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading back to Texas for a celebrity pro-am-style event. A number of top players are taking the week off, but Alker and Toms have been playing some great golf of late.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Invited Celebrity Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Steven Alker 400
David Toms 800
Jerry Kelly 1400
Retief Goosen 1400
Alex Cejka 2000
Darren Clarke 2000
KJ Choi 2200
Mark Hensby 2500
Paul Broadhurst 2800
Richard Green 2800
Rod Pampling 2800
Justin Leonard 3000
Brett Quigley 3300
Brian Gay 3300
Arjun Atwal 4000
Paul Goydos 4000
Vijay Singh 4000
Harrison Frazar 4500
Y.E. Yang 5000
Ken Duke 6000
Lee Janzen 6000
Scott Parel 6000
Rocco Mediate 6600
Scott McCarron 6600
Rob Labritz 7000
Ken Tanigawa 7500
Colin Montgomerie 8000
Dicky Pride 8000
Harry Rudolph 8000
Kenny Perry 8000
Steve Flesch 9000
Gene Sauers 10000
Marco Dawson 10000
Woody Austin 10000
Mario Tiziani 11000
Billy Andrade 12500
Bob Estes 12500
Dean Wilson 12500
Shane Bertsch 12500
Stuart Appleby 12500
Tim Petrovic 12500
Tom Gillis 12500
Jeff Maggert 15000
Chris DiMarco 17500
John Huston 17500
Scott Dunlap 17500
David Branshaw 20000
Kirk Triplett 20000
David McKenzie 22500
Esteban Toledo 22500
Glen Day 22500
Joe Durant 22500
Scott Verplank 22500
Timothy O'Neal 25000
Notah Begay 30000
Tom Pernice Jr 30000
Olin Browne 40000
Tim Herron 40000
Wes Short Jr 40000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.