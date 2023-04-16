The Chevron Championship history, results and past winners
LPGA Tour

The Chevron Championship history, results and past winners

04/16/2023
Golf News Net
The LPGA Tour logo
  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN

The Chevron Championship is the LPGA Tour's first major championship on the schedule, with the event having been (until 2023) played at the same venue: Mission Hills Country Club in California. In 2023, the event moved to a later date in April and a new venue: The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

The event, which was first played in 1972 and became recognized as an LPGA major in 1983, is associated with actress Dinah Shore. The tournament was named after her in some way until 1999, when the tournament became the Nabisco Championship.

Three players share the tournament record for the most wins with three: Amy Alcott, Betsy King and Annika Sorenstam.

The event has crowned respected champions for decades, and those winners have taken the leap into Poppie's Pond, a tradition that was started by Amy Alcott in 1988.

The Chevron Championship format

The Chevron Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The invitational field, which is typically around 105, is reduced to the top 70 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

The Chevron Championship host courses

  • 1972–2022: Mission Hills Country Club
  • 2023-present: The Club at Carlton Woods

The Chevron Championship past sponsors

The Chevron Championship has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

  • 1972–1980: Colgate-Dinah Shore Winner's Circle
  • 1981: Colgate-Dinah Shore
  • 1982: Nabisco Dinah Shore Invitational
  • 1983–1999: Nabisco Dinah Shore
  • 2000–2001: Nabisco Championship
  • 2002–2014: Kraft Nabisco Championship
  • 2015–2021: ANA Inspiration
  • 2022-present: The Chevron Championship

The Chevron Championship history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2022 Jennifer Kupcho 274 −14 2 $720,000
2021 Patty Tavatanakit 270 −18 2 $465,000
2020 Mirim Lee 273 −15 PO $465,000
2019 Ko Jin-young 278 −10 3 $450,000
2018 Pernilla Lindberg 273 −15 PO $420,000
2017 Ryu So-yeon 274 −14 PO $405,000
2016 Lydia Ko 276 −12 1 $390,000
2015 Brittany Lincicome (2) 279 −9 PO $375,000
2014 Lexi Thompson 274 −14 3 $300,000
2013 Inbee Park 273 −15 4 $300,000
2012 Sun-Young Yoo 279 −9 PO $300,000
2011 Stacy Lewis 275 −13 3 $300,000
2010 Yani Tseng 275 −13 1 $300,000
2009 Brittany Lincicome 279 −9 1 $300,000
2008 Lorena Ochoa 277 −11 5 $300,000
2007 Morgan Pressel 285 −3 1 $300,000
2006 Karrie Webb (2) 279 −9 PO $270,000
2005 Annika Sörenstam (3) 273 −15 8 $270,000
2004 Grace Park 277 −11 1 $240,000
2003 Patricia Meunier-Lebouc 281 −7 1 $240,000
2002 Annika Sörenstam (2) 280 −8 1 $225,000
2001 Annika Sörenstam 281 −7 3 $225,000
2000 Karrie Webb 274 −14 10 $187,500
1999 Dottie Pepper (2) 269 −19 6 $150,000
1998 Pat Hurst 281 −7 1 $150,000
1997 Betsy King (3) 276 −12 2 $135,000
1996 Patty Sheehan 281 −7 1 $135,000
1995 Nanci Bowen 285 −3 1 $127,500
1994 Donna Andrews 276 −12 2 $105,000
1993 Helen Alfredsson 284 −4 2 $105,000
1992 Dottie Mochrie 279 −9 PO $105,000
1991 Amy Alcott (3) 273 −15 8 $90,000
1990 Betsy King (2) 283 −5 2 $90,000
1989 Juli Inkster (2) 279 −9 5 $80,000
1988 Amy Alcott (2) 274 −14 2 $80,000
1987 Betsy King 283 −5 PO $80,000
1986 Pat Bradley 280 −8 2 $75,000
1985 Alice Miller 275 −13 3 $55,000
1984 Juli Inkster 280 −8 PO $55,000
1983 Amy Alcott 282 −6 2 $55,000
1982 Sally Little 278 −10 3 $45,000
1981 Nancy Lopez 277 −11 2 $37,500
1980 Donna Caponi 275 −13 2 $37,500
1979 Sandra Post (2) 276 −12 1 $37,500
1978 Sandra Post 283 −5 PO $36,000
1977 Kathy Whitworth 289 1 1 $36,000
1976 Judy Rankin 285 −3 3 $32,000
1975 Sandra Palmer 283 −5 1 $32,000
1974 Jo Ann Prentice 289 1 PO $32,000
1973 Mickey Wright 284 −4 2 $25,000
1972 Jane Blalock 213 −3 3 $20,050

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.