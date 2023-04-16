How much money does the 2023 RBC Heritage winner earn?

The winner share's of the 2023 RBC Heritage purse is a lot of money, and the RBC Heritage first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour.

The 2023 RBC Heritage purse is $20 million, which is more than double over 2022.

How much money does the 2023 RBC Heritage winner get?

The RBC Heritage pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2023 RBC Heritage winner's share is $3,600,000 as the first-place payout.

Jordan Spieth won $1,440,000 as the 2022 RBC Heritage winner, taking the biggest share of the $8 million purse.

Stewart Cink won $1,278,000 as the 2021 RBC Heritage winner's share from a $7.1 million purse. Webb Simpson won the same amount from the same purse in the June 2020 RBC Heritage.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 73rd-place finishing professional earning $439,800. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 50 points. The winner receives 67 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The RBC Heritage does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $25 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events and nine PGA Tour designated events are tied for second best with a $20 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2023 The Players Championship will win $4,500,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.