Jordan Spieth’s Texas house: Pictures inside and out, specs, price of his mansion

Page 1 of 9

Jordan Spieth's Texas house -- specifically located in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow -- is a sprawling mansion Spieth bought for $7.1 million with a ton of square footage and plenty of space to play.

Spieth and now wife Annie Verret moved into the Jupiter home in July 2016, purchasing the home from fellow PGA Tour player Hunter Mahan, who had previously listed the home for $9.5 million two years prior. It was built in 2003.

Jordan Spieth's house is approximately 16,665 square feet, with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms (six full and two half bathrooms). The home has multiple sitting areas, a huge kitchen, large bedrooms, a golf simulator space as part of a mancave, as well a huge indoor basketball court. The outdoor space has a large infinity pool and other sitting areas, including one with a fire pit.

Spieth, his wife and children all live together in this wonderful place where they have made a family.

See pictures of Jordan Spieth's $7.1 million mansion in Dallas, Texas.