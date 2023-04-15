2023 Lotte Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

The 2023 Lotte Championship prize money payout is from the $2 million purse, with 73 professional players who complete four rounds at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach on Oahu in Hawaii, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Lotte Championship prize pool is at $300,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $159,720. The Lotte Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $3,893.

The Lotte Championship field is headed by Georgia Hall, Hyo Joo Kim, Brooke Henderson and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all 73 players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid from the correct 2023 Lotte Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, leading the race after the first event of the season.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 Lotte Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $300,000
2 $184,703
3 $133,989
4 $103,650
5 $83,427
6 $68,258
7 $57,135
8 $50,057
9 $45,000
10 $40,955
11 $37,920
12 $35,392
13 $33,168
14 $31,146
15 $29,325
16 $27,707
17 $26,293
18 $25,079
19 $24,067
20 $23,258
21 $22,450
22 $21,640
23 $20,832
24 $20,023
25 $19,315
26 $18,608
27 $17,898
28 $17,191
29 $16,483
30 $15,877
31 $15,270
32 $14,663
33 $14,056
34 $13,449
35 $12,944
36 $12,438
37 $11,934
38 $11,427
39 $10,920
40 $10,517
41 $10,113
42 $9,709
43 $9,303
44 $8,898
45 $8,595
46 $8,291
47 $7,989
48 $7,685
49 $7,382
50 $7,078
51 $6,877
52 $6,674
53 $6,471
54 $6,270
55 $6,067
56 $5,864
57 $5,663
58 $5,461
59 $5,259
60 $5,056
61 $4,955
62 $4,854
63 $4,753
64 $4,653
65 $4,550
66 $4,449
67 $4,349
68 $4,247
69 $4,146
70 $4,046
71 $3,995
72 $3,943
73 $3,893

