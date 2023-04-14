Topgolf rates: How much does it cost to play at Topgolf?

If you've never been to a Topgolf, you're probably wondering how much it costs to play at Topgolf. Going to Topgolf can be a lot of fun, but the costs change with Topgolf locations in different locations, particularly in Las Vegas on the Strip.

How much does it cost to play at Topgolf?

There are two fees to play at Topgolf.

First, to play at a Topgolf, you have to become a member of Topgolf. If you've never been to one and become a member, the Topgolf membership fee is just $5. You pay it once, and that's it. That gets you a card to load up your time, your shot info and other stats.

Second, then you pay a by-the-hour rate to rent the bays at Topgolf. It doesn't matter how many people are playing -- up to six can play -- in each bay. You're just paying to rent the bay space. You pay by the hour, or fraction thereof, and that cost depends on the time of day when you're renting it.

2023 Topgolf rates (hourly, per bay)

Weekday rates (Monday-Thursday)

9 a.m. - noon: $37

12:01-5 p.m.: $47

5:01 p.m. - close: $57

Weekend rates (Friday-Sunday)

9 a.m. - noon: $40

12:01-5 p.m.: $50

5:01 p.m. - close: $60

Topgolf Las Vegas costs more money compared to most other Topgolf locations. There, pricing varies by time of day, day of the week and the floor (there are three) on which you're playing.

Topgolf Las Vegas cost (hourly, per bay)

FLOOR DAY TIL NOON 12-5 PM 5 PM-CLOSE Floors 1-2 Mon-Thu $42 $57 $72 Floors 1-2 Fri-Sat $57 $72 $87 Floors 1-2 Sun $57 $72 $72 Floor 3 Mon-Thu $52 $67 $82 Floor 3 Fri-Sat $67 $82 $97 Floor 3 Sun $67 $82 $82

How much does it cost to rent clubs at Topgolf?

Topgolf provides golf clubs for use, and they don't cost anything to rent. You can also bring your own golf clubs to use at Topgolf, but most people aren't coming to Topgolf to work on their game; they're coming to have fun with friends.