How to enter (and win) the Augusta National Women’s Amateur ticket lottery

If you've ever wanted to go to Augusta National Golf Club, then you have a new opportunity. You can get 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur tickets and see some of the best women's amateur golfers in the world! Augusta National has opened its annual Augusta National Women's Amateur ticket lottery, and you should enter before the deadline.

Entering the lottery is easy.

How to apply for the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur ticket lottery

1. Starting June 1, go to the Augusta National Women's Amateur ticket lottery site, tickets.anwagolf.com.

2. Create an account with basic information about yourself, like name, address, phone number, email, etc. (or sign back in if you've tried this lottery previously).

3. Decide if you would like to apply for tournament round tickets at nearby Champions Retreat for Rounds 1 and 2, or Augusta National for final Round 3 on Saturday. You can ask for two tickets per application. You must apply from your home address and be 21 or older. You could receive an invitation to purchase tickets for any or all rounds.

4. Confirm your choices and cross your fingers. You can only submit one request per household, so don't try to game the system. The deadline to enter is June 20.

If you win the lottery -- and the winners will be announced in mid-July -- you'll be offered a chance to purchase a tournament round ticket. They run $100 per ticket for the round at Augusta National, and tickets are free for rounds at Champions Retreat.