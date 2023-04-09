When is the last time Jordan Spieth won a major championship or a PGA Tour tournament?

Jordan Spieth has 13 PGA Tour wins in his career. Several years ago, he was on a career trajectory like Phil Mickelson, or maybe even Tiger Woods, because of how frequently he won at a young age.

In 2023, Spieth is at a crossroads in his career as a long drought without another major championship win continues.

The last time Jordan Spieth won a major championship was the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. Spieth overcame a poor start in the final round on July 23, overcoming a charging Matt Kuchar to pick up the third leg of the career Grand Slam. The win was Spieth's third in calendar 2017, and he hasn't won since.

Of course, Spieth's last major championship win is not his last PGA Tour win.

However, Spieth ended his winless streak in 2021, winning the Valero Texas Open in April 2021 to get his 12th PGA Tour title. Then in 2022, Spieth won the RBC Heritage to pick up his 13th PGA Tour victory.

Throughout his majors skid, Spieth had put himself in position to win other PGA Tour events, but he had struggled mightily in third rounds on the PGA Tour. One of the best players on the planet from the approach in, Spieth has struggled off the tee throughout his career, making it difficult at times for him to be a consistent, dominant player.