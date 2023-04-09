When is the last time Brooks Koepka won a major championship?

Brooks Koepka has 8 PGA Tour wins in his career. Several years ago, he was on a career trajectory like Arnold Palmer, Gary Player or maybe even Tiger Woods, because of how frequently he won -- particularly in major championships -- at a young age.

Now, though, Koepka is at a crossroads in his career as a long drought without a major championship win continues.

The last time Brooks Koepka won a PGA Tour event was the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open. It's the second time in Koepka's career that he won at TPC Scottsdale.

Koepka's last major championship victory, though, came back in 2019.

Brooks Koepka won a major at the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in New York. He won the PGA Championship in consecutive years, just as he did his two US Open titles.

That doesn't mean Koepka hasn't been on the cusp of ending the winless streak several times. However, Koepka now plays on LIV Golf and has struggled with his health and confidence in the last several years.

Koepka has won twice on LIV Golf, becoming the first player to do so.