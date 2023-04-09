There’s a gruesome reason why Tiger Woods withdrew from the 2022 PGA Championship

Tiger Woods withdrew from the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma after a third-round 79, marking his worst-ever 18-hole score in what is now the second major championship of the year.

Woods cited injury as needing to withdraw, but it's a bit more gruesome than that.

Speaking after the 2023 Masters on Sunday, Jason Day explained why Woods withdrew from the tournament.

"I was talking to him at the end of last year, and then he was saying the reason why he pulled out of the PGA was a screw went through the skin on Saturday or whatever it was," Day said.

Woods had screws put into his foot and leg after his 2021 single-car, high-speed car wreck in the Los Angeles that could have killed him. Woods suffered a compound fracture, and he thought there was a realistic possibility of losing one of his legs. Fortunately for him, that was not the case.

The Australian brought up Woods' reason for withdrawing from the 2022 PGA Championship as Woods withdrew from the 2023 Masters on Sunday morning after making his record-tying 23rd-consecutive cut at Augusta National. Woods later cited plantar fasciitis, which Woods has been dealing with for months now, as the reason for pulling out of the tournament seven holes into his third round amid awful weather conditions.

Woods was seen visibly limping and struggling to get around in the difficult weather.