The perks of winning the Masters: Tournaments, exemptions, what the winner gets

There are a lot of perks that come with winning the Masters Tournament in golf.
Aside from the Masters first-place prize money, which is 18 percent of the total purse, a Masters winner earns entry into the Masters for life, entry into the other three majors for years to come, as well as PGA Tour exemptions and other goodies.
Let's lay out all the benefits of winning the Masters, showing what the Masters winner gets
The perks of winning the Masters: What a Masters winner gets
- Prestige, obviously -- you're in a limited company of players to ever win the Masters
- Augusta National green jacket: A Masters champion gets fitted for a green jacket, which they can wear outside the club for the full time they are the active champion. The jacket is then returned to the club after their reign is over, to be only worn again at the club until they win another Masters
- The Masters trophy: Masters champions also get a trophy that is a huge replica of the Augusta National clubhouse, a replica of which they can purchase and keep
- Lifetime exemption: You're in the Masters for life, basically
- Other major exemptions: You're in the U.S. Open, Open Championship and PGA Championship for five years
- The Players exemption: You're in The Players Championship, which has the biggest purse in golf, for five years
- You get a 5-year exemption on the PGA Tour for winning a major, and you can pretty much set your schedule for two years
- You get a spot in the Tournament of Champions
- You get 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, which pretty much locks up a spot in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking for 18 months, no matter what
- You get 600 FedEx Cup points
- You get big Ryder Cup points if you're an American or European player