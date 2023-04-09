The perks of winning the Masters: Tournaments, exemptions, what the winner gets

There are a lot of perks that come with winning the Masters Tournament in golf.

Aside from the Masters first-place prize money, which is 18 percent of the total purse, a Masters winner earns entry into the Masters for life, entry into the other three majors for years to come, as well as PGA Tour exemptions and other goodies.

The perks of winning the Masters: What a Masters winner gets