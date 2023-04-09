2023 Masters Sunday final round round hole locations, pin placements, weather forecast

The 2023 Masters Sunday pin sheet has been released for the final round, when we'll determine a new Masters champion. The Sunday hole locations at Augusta National are well-known traditions, but they can sometimes vary throughout the years.

Let's look at the hole locations (pin placements) as selected by the Masters Tournament Committee.

2023 Masters Sunday final round pin placements

Some things to note:

The hole location for the 1st hole is precariously perched on the edge of the playable putting surface.

The pin on the fourth is just a few paces over the huge guarding bunker.

The pin on No. 12 is back right, making a player take on the maximum amount of Rae's Creek to get to the hole location.

The hole location on the 16th is the fun feeder pin that gives players a chance to make a hole-in-one.

2023 Masters Sunday final round weather forecast

The Sunday weather forecast at the Masters is decent. Rain is expected to hold off, with temperatures reaching into the low 60s. The sun should be shining when play finishes, but there will be wind in the 14-18 mph range out of the northeast.