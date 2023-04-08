2023 Masters Sunday: What time will play resume, and will the final round be played?

The 2023 Masters was suspended on Saturday afternoon at Augusta National Golf Club, with the third round suspended until Sunday morning.

All 54 players remaining in the field and still have to finish their third rounds. Some groups have just five holes to play, while other players have as many as 11 holes left to go (plus a putt) in Round 3.

The Masters third round will resume at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Sunday morning, with players picking up exactly where they left off on the golf course when play was halted. Players will start from that spot in their round and play to completion. At least that's the schedule for now.

The Sunday weather forecast for Augusta National is better than Saturday's by a mile. While temperatures will be in the 60s, there is little rain expected during most of the day. The sun should be shining when the event finishes, barring a change in the forecast.

The Masters tournament organizers expect the field to complete play on Sunday, with the final round starting almost immediately after the completion of the third round. Players will be regrouped based on their aggregate scores through three rounds, with pairings going off the first and 10th tees. Augusta National expects the third round to start at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Of course, any subsequent stoppage in play will mean extending out the Masters schedule. Depending on the weather, there is a realistic possibility of a Monday finish at the Masters for the first time since 1983.

All told, the amount of playing time required to complete the tournament to approximately 9 hours.

The end result is a marathon Sunday, perhaps unlike anything we've seen at the Masters in the modern era.