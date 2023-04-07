Si Woo Kim’s PGA Tour apparel isn’t a troll of Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has experienced a strange week in returning to the Masters Tournament.

The three-time winner was apparently almost silent during the Tuesday champions dinner. According to Golf Channel, Mickelson declined an opportunity to speak ahead of the tournament in a news conference, choosing to offer some remarks outside to reporters instead. He enjoyed some modest crowds and support on Thursday, according to people who followed his round, but not nearly to the extent he once enjoyed.

Perhaps all of that encouraged the belief that his Thursday-Friday playing partner, Si Woo Kim, was then trolling the six-time major winner when he showed up for the second round wearing a shirt with the PGA Tour name and logo all over it.

As it turns out, Si Woo wasn't trolling Mickelson. Kim is actually sponsored by PGA Tour Apparel, a name brand that is fairly large in Japan (along with some LPGA-branded fashion and Jack Nicklaus apparel). Kim's clothing often has the PGA Tour wordmark and logo emblazoned all over it, including on sweaters and golf shirts. This is just what Si Woo Kim looks like out on the golf course, every single time out.

Si Woo Kim has already won in 2023, taking the Sony Open in Hawaii while wearing PGA Tour Apparel. The brand is also available in the United States, typically sold in department stores, though not with the same kind of designs for the American market.

For what it's worth, Mickelson has lost the overwhelming number of his logo sponsors in the last year-plus, so he is wearing the logo of his LIV Golf team, the Hy Flyers, on his hat at Augusta National. Mickelson, of course, also uses his personal jumping logo from the 2004 Masters on clothing and his bag as well.