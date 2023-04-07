2023 Masters Friday second round round hole locations, pin placements, weather forecast

The 2023 Masters Friday pin sheet has been released for the second round, when we'll start the process to determine a new Masters champion. The Friday hole locations at Augusta National aren't as well known as the traditional Sunday hole locations, and they can sometimes vary throughout the years.

Let's look at the hole locations (pin placements) as selected by the Masters Tournament Committee.

2023 Masters Friday second round pin placements

Some things to note:

The hole location for the 2nd hole is the most difficult to access, requiring players to hit a running draw or a tremendously accurate fairway wood or long iron.

The pin on the sixth is the best par-3 hole location on the course, opening the possibility of bigger numbers on the back-right shelf.

The pin on No. 8 is the most accessible for an eagle, allowing players to run the ball on and have a flatter putt for eagle.

The hole location on the 13th is more accessible than the Thursday location, but a player will have to embrace the draw off a hanging lie.

2023 Masters Friday second round weather forecast

The Friday weather forecast at the Masters is not ideal. Rain is expected to roll in around 3 p.m. and continue throughout play on Friday. This could mean delays. Wind, though, is expected to remain around 5-8 mph out of the southwest until 4 p.m., when the wind shifts directions to out of the northeast and at least doubles in strength.