2023 Masters Thursday first round hole locations, pin placements, weather forecast

The 2023 Masters Thursday pin sheet has been released for the first round, when we'll start the process to determine a new Masters champion. The Thursday hole locations at Augusta National aren't as well known as the traditional Sunday hole locations, and they can sometimes vary throughout the years.

Let's look at the hole locations (pin placements) as selected by the Masters Tournament Committee.

2023 Masters Thursday first round pin placements

Some things to note:

The hole location for the 1st hole will prove extremely difficult, with players leaving a difficult birdie putt to avoid going over the green. Many will miss short to avoid a difficult pitch long or left.

The pin on the 3rd opens up a lot of potential trouble for players who are too aggressive with their approach shots, particularly if they come up short with the second shot.

The hole location on the 13th requires a player to take on all of Rae's Creek to make an eagle, but a player could feed the ball to the hole location with a significant cut.

The hole location on No. 18 is going to be an all-or-nothing proposition for players who go attacking, having to come in with a fade or a bold, direct approach shot.

2023 Masters Thursday first round weather forecast

The Thursday weather forecast at the Masters is the best of the week, with rain expected throughout the scheduled remaining tournament days. Temperatures will start in the lows 70s before reaching in the high 80s later in the afternoon. Wind will remain relatively calm throughout the day, in the 5-8 mph round out of the south or south southwest all day.

Rain chances increase slightly in the afternoon, with a possible thunderstorm popping up.