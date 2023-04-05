2023 Masters Par-3 Contest format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2023 Masters Par-3 Contest format remains unchanged this year, with the Wednesday event played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

The 2023 Masters Par-3 Contest field is potentially all former Masters champions and the 88 players in this year's event. Masters contestants are not required to play.

The Masters Tournament field is made up of players who get invited based on the 19 categories to earn a spot in the year's first major.

Masters Par-3 Contest format

The Masters Par-3 Contest format is a 9-hole event. Players sign up to play as time allows, and there are no assigned tee times or groups. The players compete on the par-3 course, separate from the tournament course, and their score only counts if they hit every shot. If someone in their entourage (wife, child, caddie, etc.) hits a shot, then the player's score doesn't count in the contest.

The player with the lowest 9-hole total score is the winner and will earn the trophy for winning.

Masters Par-3 Contest playoff format

A playoff is not needed to settle any ties. There can be co-champions.

No Par-3 Contest winner has ever gone on to win the Masters that following Sunday.