What’s on the menu for Scottie Scheffler’s 2023 Masters Champions Dinner?

Scottie Scheffler has shared the menu for the 2023 Masters Champions Dinner, and the defending Masters champion is the guest of honor for the first time on the Tuesday tradition.

The menu begins with tortilla soup served to the Masters Club -- the technical name for the gathering of the Champions Dinner -- to start the meal held traditionally since 1952 on the Tuesday of Masters Week.

The main course is a choice of Texas ribeye steak or blackened redfish. The side items are family-style macaroni and cheese, creamed corn, fried Brussels sprouts and seasoned French fries.

The dessert option is a warm chocolate-chip skillet cookie served with milk-and-cookies ice cream.

There are two wine options, too: a 2019 DuMOL Chardonnay and a 2014 Turnbull Cabernet Sauvignon.

Unfortunately, the Scottie-style sliders -- which were thought to be a Pittsburgh-style with fries on top of the meat inside the bun -- did not make the final cut of the menu as shared by Augusta National Golf Club.

The Masters Champion Dinner is a tradition that invites all living Masters champions for a special Tuesday dinner to eat before the tournament, tell stories and have an opportunity to hear from the Masters winners past and present. The defending champion pays for the meal, and the attendees can order from off the menu if they wish.