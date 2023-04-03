2023 Masters Tournament TV schedule: How to watch on ESPN, CBS Sports

The 2023 Masters marks the first men's major championship of 2023, with the Augusta National Golf Club presenting the championship at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

The Masters TV schedule is new this year with ESPN and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned major championship. The Masters TV schedule predictable for a reason, and ESPN and CBS air four days of live golf action from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. ESPN+, which is an add-on streaming service for $5 per month, does not have unique coverage streams for the Masters.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes. CBS airs the final two rounds on the tournament, with all four rounds at the Georgia host club.

Looking for how to stream the 2023 Masters? Here's how

A world-class field including Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Tiger Woods, who all seek to win in the first major championship of the PGA Tour season.

ESPN has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round. CBS airs Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be four-and-a-half hours from 3-7:30 p.m. Eastern.

On Saturday and Sunday, CBS picks up at 3 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using ESPN.com and the ESPN app, as well on CBSSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2023 Masters on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2023 Masters TV times and schedule.

2023 Masters TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern