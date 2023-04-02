2023 DIO Implant LA Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 DIO Implant LA Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

A photo of golfer Danielle Kang


The 2023 DIO Implant LA Open prize money payout is from the $1.75 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the DIO Implant LA Open prize pool is at $262,500, with the second-place finisher taking home $159,720. The DIO Implant LA Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $3,159.

The DIO Implant LA Open field is headed by Ruoning Yin, Hyo Joo Kim, Danielle Kang, Nelly Korda and more.

The LPGA Tour logo

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all 78 players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid from the correct 2023 DIO Implant LA Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, leading the race after the first event of the season.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 DIO Implant LA Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $262,500
2 $159,720
3 $115,866
4 $89,631
5 $72,143
6 $59,026
7 $49,407
8 $43,286
9 $38,914
10 $35,416
11 $32,791
12 $30,605
13 $28,681
14 $26,933
15 $25,359
16 $23,960
17 $22,736
18 $21,687
19 $20,812
20 $20,112
21 $19,413
22 $18,713
23 $18,015
24 $17,314
25 $16,702
26 $16,091
27 $15,477
28 $14,866
29 $14,254
30 $13,729
31 $13,204
32 $12,679
33 $12,155
34 $11,630
35 $11,193
36 $10,756
37 $10,319
38 $9,881
39 $9,443
40 $9,094
41 $8,745
42 $8,396
43 $8,044
44 $7,695
45 $7,433
46 $7,170
47 $6,908
48 $6,646
49 $6,383
50 $6,121
51 $5,947
52 $5,771
53 $5,596
54 $5,422
55 $5,247
56 $5,071
57 $4,897
58 $4,722
59 $4,548
60 $4,372
61 $4,286
62 $4,197
63 $4,110
64 $4,023
65 $3,934
66 $3,848
67 $3,761
68 $3,672
69 $3,585
70 $3,498
71 $3,455
72 $3,410
73 $3,366
74 $3,323
75 $3,283
76 $3,241
77 $3,200
78 $3,159

