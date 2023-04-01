Who is Rose Zhang? Bio for the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur leader

Rose Zhang came in to the final round of 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur with a five-shot lead, as she looks to become the fourth winner of the amateur event. Even after a sterling amateur career, Rose Zhang could have a huge breakthrough by winning at Augusta National.

Zhang is 19 years old, and she is in the field at Augusta National Women's Amateur because she was ranked No. 1 in the women's side of the World Amateur Golf Ranking. She has played in all four versions of the Augusta National Women's Amateur

For Zhang, her journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Zhang was born in Irvine, Calif., and she has accomplished a lot in the game already. She currently attends Stanford University, playing on one of the best women's golf teams in history.

Zhang is hitting his prime

Rose Zhang has won at every level, including as an amateur. She won the 2020 US Women's Amateur at Woodmont Country Club in Maryland, then won the 2021 US Girls Junior.

Zhang has won five of her six collegiate tournament starts in 2023, and she's won nine times in total in college.

She has also represented the United States in the Curtis Cup, Arnold Palmer Cup and Women's World Amateur Team Championships.

Entering this week, Zhang was ranked first in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

What a win at Augusta National means

With a win today, Zhang would earn the benefits of being an Augusta National Women's Amateur winner, including a five-year tournament exemption, including berths into women's major championships. Zhang will eventually turn professional, and it may be after this tournament or her collegiate season.