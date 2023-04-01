Who is Andrea Lignell? Bio for the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur contender

Andrea Lignell came in to the final round of 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur in the final pairing with Rose Zhang, as she looks to become the fourth winner of the amateur event. Even after a sterling amateur career, Andrea Lignell could have a huge breakthrough by winning at Augusta National.

Lignell is 22 years old, and she is in the field at Augusta National Women's Amateur because of her status in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. She is playing in the Augusta National Women's Amateur for the first time.

For Lignell, her journey to the pinnacle of women's amateur golf is a remarkable story.

Lignell was born in Gothenburg, Sweden, and she has accomplished a lot in the game already. She currently attends the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), playing on one of the best women's golf teams in the country.

Lignell is hitting her prime

Andrea Lignell has won at every level, including as an amateur. She is a national champion as part of the 2021 Ole Miss women's team.

Lignell has won two collegiate tournaments this year.

She has also represented Sweden in the European Ladies Team Championship in Wales and competed in the Women's Amateur Championship in England.

Entering this week, Lignell was ranked 30th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

What a win at Augusta National means

With a win today, Lignell would earn the benefits of being an Augusta National Women's Amateur winner, including a five-year tournament exemption, including berths into women's major championships. Lignell will eventually turn professional, and it may be after this tournament or her collegiate season.