2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur purse: Why there is no prize money

The 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur is one of the biggest tournaments in amateur golf involving male or female players, with 72 top-ranked female amateur players competing in a 54-hole tournament at two sites: Champions Retreat Golf Club for the first two rounds and Augusta National Golf Club in the final round.

The top 30 players and ties after two rounds get the opportunity to compete in the final round at one of the most famous golf clubs in the world and the home of the Masters. While these players are competing for this prestigious title, the 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur prize money is nonexistent.

For 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The Augusta National Women's Amateur does not offer any prize money to players competing in the tournament. Amateur tournaments in golf do not offer cash prizes for performance, which is an expected facet of amateur tournament golf. Under the Rules of Amateur Status, players cannot accept significant prize money for competing in a tournament.

When amateurs compete alongside professionals in a professional tournament, there are unable to accept prize money for their final standing unless they declare themselves a professional before the tournament starts. Otherwise, the money they would hypothetically earn for their finish as a professional is doled out instead to professionals as though they weren't event competing in the tournament.

While there's no prize money for the Augusta National Women's Amateur, winners do earn a fantastic trophy and a five-year exemption to the event, offering a chance to play in this tournament for years to come. Players also earn awards for their performance during specific rounds of holes of the tournament.

All told, competing in the Augusta National Women's Amateur is a tremendous experience, even if it's one that doesn't come with a check at the end.