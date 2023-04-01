2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur leaderboard: Prize money payouts and final results

The 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur final leaderboard is headed by winner Rose Zhang, with the amateur winning in a playoff to take the title at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

In the final round of the 54-hole event, played at Augusta National Golf Club after two rounds at Champions Retreat in Evans, Ga., Rose Zhang held a five-shot lead going into play.

Zhang struggled out the gate, though, making a double-bogey 6 to start her round. She ultimately shot 4-over 76, hampered by early dropped shots and a bogey after finding the water with her second shot to the par-5 15th.

Bae shot 2-under 70 in the final round in windy, wet conditions -- including a weather delay -- to force a playoff on 9-under 207.

In the playoff, both players made pars on the first playoff hole on No. 18. The second playoff hole was No. 10, where Jenny Bae hit her second shot well left of the green and faced a near-impossible punch out from bushes. With Zhang on the green in two, she cozied the ball down to two-putt for par and the win.

Zhang wins the fourth Augusta National Women's Amateur trophy, but as this is an amateur competition, there is no prize money and no purse.

A total of 31 players in the 72-player starting field qualified for the final round at Augusta National.

2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

