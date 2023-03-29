2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur streaming: How to watch online through the Masters, Golf Channel, NBC apps

The 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur features a great field looking to win the fourth edition of the event, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Ga., and Augusta National Country Club in Augusta, Ga.

With online streams from Augusta National, as well Golf Channel in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur online for all three rounds of the event, including the final round on Saturday at Augusta National, as NBC Sports and Golf Channel have its online stream for the full tournament for the first time.

The first two rounds, played March 30 and 31 at nearby Champions Retreat in Evans, Ga., will be broadcast live from 1:30-3:30 p.m., including on GolfChannel.com, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and anwagolf.com.

NBC's Saturday final-round broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app for various mobile platforms.

The coverage can also be streamed through the Augusta National Women's Amateur site, ANWAGolf.com.

2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur streaming schedule: How to watch online

Wednesday, March 29

Golf Channel broadcast: 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 30

Golf Channel broadcast: 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1