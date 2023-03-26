2023 World City Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 World City Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Taichi Kho, who earned the Asian Tour win at Hong Kong Golf Club in Hong Kong.

Kho won the tournament, which was shortened to 54 holes on the count of a Saturday washout, by two shots with a final-round 70 to win on 12-under 198.

Michael Hendry finished in solo second place. Travis Smyth finished in solo third, three shots adrift, to round out the medal stand.

Kho won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

World City Championship recap notes

Kho earned 6.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and a few LIV Golf players.

There was a cut this week, with 71 players finishing the event in the fifth event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues the week after the Masters with the Internationl Series Vietnam.

2023 World City Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details