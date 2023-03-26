2023 World City Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Asian Tour

2023 World City Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/26/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of an Asian Tour flag


The 2023 World City Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Taichi Kho, who earned the Asian Tour win at Hong Kong Golf Club in Hong Kong.

Kho won the tournament, which was shortened to 54 holes on the count of a Saturday washout, by two shots with a final-round 70 to win on 12-under 198.

Michael Hendry finished in solo second place. Travis Smyth finished in solo third, three shots adrift, to round out the medal stand.

Kho won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

World City Championship recap notes

Kho earned 6.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and a few LIV Golf players.

There was a cut this week, with 71 players finishing the event in the fifth event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues the week after the Masters with the Internationl Series Vietnam.

2023 World City Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Taichi Kho -12 64 64 70 198 $180,000
2 Michael Hendry -10 68 64 68 200 $110,000
3 Travis Smyth -9 69 66 66 201 $63,000
T4 Bio Kim -8 68 69 65 202 $45,500
T4 Miguel Tabuena -8 63 67 72 202 $45,500
T6 Berry Henson -7 67 69 67 203 $28,767
T6 Jazz Janewattananond -7 67 67 69 203 $28,767
T6 Yoseop Seo -7 69 64 70 203 $28,767
T9 David Drysdale -6 69 70 65 204 $15,950
T9 Veer Ahlawat -6 71 67 66 204 $15,950
T9 Sam Brazel -6 70 67 67 204 $15,950
T9 Zach Murray -6 71 66 67 204 $15,950
T9 Brett Coletta -6 69 67 68 204 $15,950
T9 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -6 68 68 68 204 $15,950
T9 Deyen Lawson -6 69 67 68 204 $15,950
T9 Mingyu Cho -6 67 68 69 204 $15,950
T9 Suradit Yongcharoenchai -6 66 68 70 204 $15,950
T18 Chonlatit Chuenboonngam -5 71 69 65 205 $11,092
T18 Todd Sinnott -5 70 68 67 205 $11,092
T18 Shahriffuddin Ariffin -5 70 67 68 205 $11,092
T18 Prom Meesawat -5 71 65 69 205 $11,092
T18 Lee Chieh-po -5 69 67 69 205 $11,092
T18 Chikkarangappa S -5 66 69 70 205 $11,092
T24 Gaganjeet Bhullar -4 73 67 66 206 $9,100
T24 Thomas Power Horan -4 71 68 67 206 $9,100
T24 Wade Ormsby -4 69 70 67 206 $9,100
T24 Ben Leong -4 72 66 68 206 $9,100
T24 Kevin Yuan -4 66 71 69 206 $9,100
T24 Micah Lauren Shin -4 69 67 70 206 $9,100
T24 Kieran Vincent -4 67 67 72 206 $9,100
T31 Suteepat Prateeptienchai -3 68 71 68 207 $7,313
T31 Chapchai Nirat -3 69 70 68 207 $7,313
T31 Andrew Martin -3 73 65 69 207 $7,313
T31 Michael Maguire -3 68 70 69 207 $7,313
T31 Shiv Kapur -3 71 67 69 207 $7,313
T31 Ye Wocheng -3 67 70 70 207 $7,313
T31 Steve Lewton -3 69 68 70 207 $7,313
T31 Ian Snyman -3 66 71 70 207 $7,313
T39 Minkyu Kim -2 67 72 69 208 $6,030
T39 Chang Wei-lun -2 68 70 70 208 $6,030
T39 Ben Campbell -2 67 71 70 208 $6,030
T39 Jeev Milkha Singh -2 71 66 71 208 $6,030
T39 S.S.P Chawrasia -2 70 67 71 208 $6,030
T39 Ding Wenyi -2 70 66 72 208 $0
T45 Hanmil Jung -1 67 73 69 209 $4,856
T45 Ian Poulter -1 68 72 69 209 $4,856
T45 Gunn Charoenkul -1 71 69 69 209 $4,856
T45 Karandeep Kochhar -1 69 70 70 209 $4,856
T45 Bjorn Hellgren -1 71 68 70 209 $4,856
T45 Dodge Kemmer -1 71 66 72 209 $4,856
T45 Scott Hend -1 65 71 73 209 $4,856
T45 Settee Prakongvech -1 68 67 74 209 $4,856
T45 Sarit Suwannarut -1 68 67 74 209 $4,856
T54 Danthai Boonma Par 76 64 70 210 $3,600
T54 Itthipat Buranatanyarat Par 72 67 71 210 $3,600
T54 Natipong Srithong Par 71 68 71 210 $3,600
T54 Chanat Sakulpolphaisan Par 71 68 71 210 $3,600
T54 Rattanon Wannasrichan Par 68 70 72 210 $3,600
T54 Seungtaek Lee Par 67 71 72 210 $3,600
T54 Matthew Cheung Par 71 66 73 210 $3,600
T61 Sadom Kaewkanjana 1 75 65 71 211 $3,100
T61 Liu Yanwei 1 68 72 71 211 $3,100
T61 Henrik Stenson 1 70 69 72 211 $3,100
T64 Lloyd Jefferson Go 2 72 68 72 212 $2,800
T64 John Lyras 2 67 70 75 212 $2,800
T64 Pawin Ingkhapradit 2 68 67 77 212 $2,800
T67 Wu Sho-wai 3 70 69 74 213 $0
T67 Siddikur Rahman 3 68 71 74 213 $2,550
T67 Terry Pilkadaris 3 69 69 75 213 $2,550
T70 Terrence Ng 5 70 70 75 215 $2,350
T70 Honey Baisoya 5 69 69 77 215 $2,350

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.