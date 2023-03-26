2023 Valero Texas Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

The 2023 Valero Texas Open is the eighth PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.

The event played after the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features an $8.9 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.

Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.

For the 2023 Valero Texas Open, the South Texas section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played March 27, 2023, at Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club's Blackjack Course in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, and the field of 70 players was finalized on March 24 at 5 p.m. local time.

Before the Monday qualifier, there were pre-qualifiers, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.

For this Monday qualifier, the field is filled with players with limited PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour status.

The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2023 Valero Texas Open. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.

2023 Valero Texas Open Monday qualifier field