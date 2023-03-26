2023 LPGA Drive On Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 LPGA Drive On Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 LPGA Drive On Championship prize money payout is from the $1.8 million purse, with 76 professional players who complete four rounds at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Gold Canyon, Ariz., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the LPGA Drive On Championship prize pool is at $262,500, with the second-place finisher taking home $160,458. The LPGA Drive On Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $3,256.

The LPGA Drive On Championship field is headed by Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda and more.

The LPGA Tour logo

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all 76 players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid from the correct 2023 LPGA Drive On Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, leading the race after the first event of the season.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 LPGA Drive On Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $262,500
2 $160,458
3 $116,401
4 $90,045
5 $72,477
6 $59,299
7 $49,635
8 $43,486
9 $39,094
10 $35,579
11 $32,943
12 $30,747
13 $28,814
14 $27,058
15 $25,476
16 $24,070
17 $22,841
18 $21,787
19 $20,909
20 $20,205
21 $19,503
22 $18,800
23 $18,098
24 $17,394
25 $16,780
26 $16,165
27 $15,549
28 $14,934
29 $14,320
30 $13,792
31 $13,265
32 $12,738
33 $12,211
34 $11,683
35 $11,245
36 $10,805
37 $10,367
38 $9,927
39 $9,487
40 $9,136
41 $8,785
42 $8,434
43 $8,082
44 $7,731
45 $7,467
46 $7,203
47 $6,940
48 $6,676
49 $6,413
50 $6,149
51 $5,974
52 $5,798
53 $5,622
54 $5,447
55 $5,271
56 $5,094
57 $4,920
58 $4,744
59 $4,569
60 $4,393
61 $4,305
62 $4,216
63 $4,129
64 $4,042
65 $3,953
66 $3,865
67 $3,778
68 $3,689
69 $3,602
70 $3,514
71 $3,471
72 $3,425
73 $3,382
74 $3,338
75 $3,298
76 $3,256

