2023 Corales Puntacana Championship live streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, Peacock

The 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship live streaming schedule features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic, in the 24th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

How to watch 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship live streaming

With 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship live streams from Golf Channel in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel and NBC Sports have their live streams for all four days of the tournament at Corales Golf Club.

There will be 120 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win Corales Puntacana Championship.

2023 Corales Puntacana Championship streaming websites and apps

All four days of the event will stream live online on Golf Channel, through their website and the NBC Sports app, with three hours of coverage during all four days. All coverage is available through Peacock, the NBC Sports apps and on NBCSports.com if you have a subscription to Golf Channel. Golf Channel can be watched online without a cable subscription through FuboTV, YouTube TV and other services.

Separate from online streams of TV coverage, PGA Tour Live offers exclusive, unique live streams of coverage before the TV broadcast. PGA Tour Live which can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription. However, for alternate events, there is no PGA Tour Live coverage.

2023 Corales Puntacana Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, March 23

Golf Channel broadcast: 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Friday, March 24

Golf Channel broadcast: 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-5 p.m.

Sunday, March 26