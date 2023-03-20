WGC Dell Technologies Match Play history, results and past winners

The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play is the PGA Tour's match-play event on the schedule, with the best players in the world coming together in what's a one-off format on Tour. The event is played in Austin, Texas, and it features five days of action.

The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play became a PGA Tour event in 1999, known then as the WGC-Andersen Consulting Match Play Championship. Originally, the format featured a knockout-style bracket of 64 players, competing in 18-hole matches down to a 36-hole final and a consolation match for third place.

Since 2011, the championship match is 18 holes. Starting in 2015, the tournament moved from a knockout format to a group-play format, with the field divided into 16 four-player groups with round-robin play for three days to ensure stars are around through Friday and not potentially knocked out on the first day.

TIger Woods has the most wins in the event's history, taking three titles. Geoff Ogilvy and Jason Day are the only other multi-time champions.

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play format

The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play is played over five days. The field of 64 is grouped into 16 clusters of four. The top 16 players in the field, based on their world ranking, are the anchor for each group. Then the rest of the field is broken into B (17-32), C (33-48) and D (49-64) players, with a player from each group randomly drawn into each of the 16 groups.

These players compete against each other in a round-robin format over the first three days of the event. Each 18-hole match is worth 1 point. The winner gets 1 point. The loser gets 0 points. An 18-hole tie means both players get a half-point.

At the end of round-robin play, the group winners advance into a knockout-style tournament. If there is a tie for the group lead, there is a sudden-death playoff to determine the winner.

In the knockout bracket, the Group 1 winner plays the Group 16 winner, while the Group 2 winner plays the Group 15 winner, and so forth. There is no re-seeding based on the seeds of the group winners. From there, 18-hole matches are played until a winning, runner-up, third-place and four-place player is identified.

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play host courses

1999-2000, 2002-2006: La Costa Resort

2001: Metropolitan Golf Club

2007-2008: The Gallery Golf Club

2008-2014: Dove Mountain Golf Club

2015: TPC Harding Park

2016–present: Austin Country Club

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play past sponsors

The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play has had several sponsors over the years:

WGC Andersen Consulting Match Play Championship: 1999-2000

WGC Accenture Match Play Championship: 2001-2014

WGC Cadillac Match Play: 2015

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play: 2016-present

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play history & results