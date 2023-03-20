WGC Dell Technologies Match Play history, results and past winners
PGA Tour

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play history, results and past winners

03/20/2023
Golf News Net
The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play logo


The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play is the PGA Tour's match-play event on the schedule, with the best players in the world coming together in what's a one-off format on Tour. The event is played in Austin, Texas, and it features five days of action.

The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play became a PGA Tour event in 1999, known then as the WGC-Andersen Consulting Match Play Championship. Originally, the format featured a knockout-style bracket of 64 players, competing in 18-hole matches down to a 36-hole final and a consolation match for third place.

Since 2011, the championship match is 18 holes. Starting in 2015, the tournament moved from a knockout format to a group-play format, with the field divided into 16 four-player groups with round-robin play for three days to ensure stars are around through Friday and not potentially knocked out on the first day.

TIger Woods has the most wins in the event's history, taking three titles. Geoff Ogilvy and Jason Day are the only other multi-time champions.

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play format

The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play is played over five days. The field of 64 is grouped into 16 clusters of four. The top 16 players in the field, based on their world ranking, are the anchor for each group. Then the rest of the field is broken into B (17-32), C (33-48) and D (49-64) players, with a player from each group randomly drawn into each of the 16 groups.

These players compete against each other in a round-robin format over the first three days of the event. Each 18-hole match is worth 1 point. The winner gets 1 point. The loser gets 0 points. An 18-hole tie means both players get a half-point.

At the end of round-robin play, the group winners advance into a knockout-style tournament. If there is a tie for the group lead, there is a sudden-death playoff to determine the winner.

In the knockout bracket, the Group 1 winner plays the Group 16 winner, while the Group 2 winner plays the Group 15 winner, and so forth. There is no re-seeding based on the seeds of the group winners. From there, 18-hole matches are played until a winning, runner-up, third-place and four-place player is identified.

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play host courses

  • 1999-2000, 2002-2006: La Costa Resort
  • 2001: Metropolitan Golf Club
  • 2007-2008: The Gallery Golf Club
  • 2008-2014: Dove Mountain Golf Club
  • 2015: TPC Harding Park
  • 2016–present: Austin Country Club

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play past sponsors

The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play has had several sponsors over the years:

  • WGC Andersen Consulting Match Play Championship: 1999-2000
  • WGC Accenture Match Play Championship: 2001-2014
  • WGC Cadillac Match Play: 2015
  • WGC Dell Technologies Match Play: 2016-present

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play history & results

YEAR WINNER RUNNER-UP MARGIN MONEY
2022 Scottie Scheffler Kevin Kisner 4 and 4 $2,160,000
2021 Billy Horschel Scottie Scheffler 2 and 1 $1,820,000
2020 Not Played N/A N/A N/A
2019 Kevin Kisner Matt Kuchar 3 and 2 $1,745,000
2018 Bubba Watson Kevin Kisner 7 and 6 $1,700,000
2017 Dustin Johnson Jon Rahm 1 up $1,660,000
2016 Jason Day (2) Louis Oosthuizen 5 and 4 $1,620,000
2015 Rory McIlroy Gary Woodland 4 and 2 $1,570,000
2014 Jason Day Victor Dubuisson 23 holes $1,530,000
2013 Matt Kuchar Hunter Mahan 2 and 1 $1,500,000
2012 Hunter Mahan Rory McIlroy 2 and 1 $1,400,000
2011 Luke Donald Martin Kaymer 3 and 2 $1,400,000
2010 Ian Poulter Paul Casey 4 and 2 $1,400,000
2009 Geoff Ogilvy (2) Paul Casey 4 and 3 $1,400,000
2008 Tiger Woods (3) Stewart Cink 8 and 7 $1,350,000
2007 Henrik Stenson Geoff Ogilvy 2 and 1 $1,350,000
2006 Geoff Ogilvy Davis Love III 3 and 2 $1,300,000
2005 David Toms Chris DiMarco 6 and 5 $1,300,000
2004 Tiger Woods (2) Davis Love III 3 and 2 $1,200,000
2003 Tiger Woods David Toms 2 and 1 $1,050,000
2002 Kevin Sutherland Scott McCarron 1 up $1,000,000
2001 Steve Stricker Pierre Fulke 2 and 1 $1,000,000
2000 Darren Clarke Tiger Woods 4 and 3 $1,000,000
1999 Jeff Maggert Andrew Magee 38 holes $1,000,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.