2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play purse, winner's share, prize money payout
03/20/2023
The 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play purse is set for $20 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,500,000 -- less than the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and more of the world's best players.

Every player earns a paycheck this week, with the last-place finisher earning $66,667. Players who get out of the round-robin stage and into the final bracket of 16 earn a minimum of $366,667. Losers in the quarterfinal round get $643,333, then the four semifinalists have matches to slot the top four finishers.

All of the players who fail to make the Round of 16 are paid on a sliding scale based on performance in their three matches: a payout for players who scored 0 points in group play, a different payout for those who earned 0.5 points, another for players who earned 1 point, another for players who earned 1.5 points and a final group for players who earned 2 points. Those payouts will be determined based on how many players fall in each group at the end of group play.

The event is at the Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas, with the Pete Dye design that is great for match play.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 550 FedEx Cup points, with WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play allocating the increased amount of points.

The winner gets 67 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a three-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the Masters and the PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,500,000
2 $2,200,000
3 $1,420,000
4 $1,141,667
5 $643,333
6 $643,333
7 $643,333
8 $643,333
9 $366,667
10 $366,667
11 $366,667
12 $366,667
13 $366,667
14 $366,667
15 $366,667
16 $366,667
17 $273,333
18 $256,667
19 $246,667
20 $236,667
21 $226,667
22 $216,667
23 $208,333
24 $200,000
25 $193,333
26 $186,667
27 $180,000
28 $173,333
29 $166,667
30 $160,000
31 $155,000
32 $150,000
33 $145,000
34 $140,000
35 $135,000
36 $130,000
37 $125,000
38 $120,000
39 $116,667
40 $113,333
41 $110,000
42 $106,667
43 $103,333
44 $100,000
45 $96,667
46 $93,333
47 $90,000
48 $86,667
49 $85,000
50 $83,333
51 $81,667
52 $80,000
53 $78,333
54 $76,667
55 $75,000
56 $73,333
57 $72,500
58 $71,667
59 $70,833
60 $70,000
61 $69,167
62 $68,333
63 $67,500
64 $66,667

