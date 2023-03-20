2023 Jonsson Workwear Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
03/20/2023

03/20/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Thriston Lawrence PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 04: Thriston Lawrence celebrates winning the Investec SA Open Championship during day 4 of the Investec South African Open at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on December 04, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)


The 2023 Jonsson Workwear Open will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at The Club at Steyn City in Johannesburg, South Africa., welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament starts a short run through South Africa with co-sanctioned events on the Sunshine Tour.

Many of the players in this field are regulars on that tour, though there are plenty of DP World Tour players competing.

Arnaus, Smith are betting favorite

The 2023 Jonsson Workwear Open betting odds show the betting favorites this week are Adri Arnaus and Jordan Smith, who come into the tournament at 18-to-1 (+1800) betting odds.

Joost Luiten is next best on the table at 22-to-1.

Niklas Norgaard Mller and Julien Brun are at 28-to-1.

2023 Jonsson Workwear Open first looks

Ewen Ferguson may be on the verge of another breakthrough here.

Gavin Green is an interesting play, though he's very much hot-and-cold.

Daniel von Tonder could be among the South Africans worth a play at a venue many players likely don't know well.

2023 Jonsson Workwear Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Adri Arnaus 1800
Jordan Smith 1800
Joost Luiten 2200
Julien Brun 2800
Niklas Norgaard Mller 2800
Oliver Bekker 3000
Adrian Otaegui 3300
Jayden Schaper 3300
Matthieu Pavon 3300
Dale Whitnell 3500
Ewen Ferguson 3500
Sami Valimaki 3500
Thriston Lawrence 3500
Zander Lombard 3500
Casey Jarvis 4000
Connor Syme 4000
Rafael Cabrera Bello 4000
Romain Langasque 4000
Gavin Green 4500
George Coetzee 4500
Hennie du Plessis 4500
Mikko Korhonen 4500
Tom McKibbin 4500
Wilco Nienaber 4500
Jaco Ahlers 5000
John Catlin 5000
Louis De Jager 5000
Marcel Schneider 5000
Matthew Baldwin 5000
Shaun Norris 5000
Brandon Stone 5500
Calum Hill 5500
Jaco Prinsloo 5500
Matthew Southgate 5500
Paul Waring 5500
Daniel van Tonder 6000
Ross Fisher 6000
Clement Sordet 6600
Kalle Samooja 6600
Pieter Moolman 6600
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 7000
Andy Sullivan 7500
Dan Bradbury 7500
Justin Harding 7500
Lukas Nemecz 7500
Sebastian Soderberg 7500
Jeong Weon Ko 8000
Simon Forsstrom 8000
Thomas Aiken 8000
Daniel Gavins 9000
David Law 9000
Hurly Long 9000
JJ Senekal 9000
Ockie Strydom 9000
Yeongsu Kim 9000
Alexander Knappe 10000
Daniel Brown 10000
Dylan Mostert 10000
JC Ritchie 10000
Jeff Winther 10000
Tapio Pulkkanen 10000
Alejandro Del Rey 11000
Daan Huizing 11000
Joakim Lagergren 11000
Julien Guerrier 11000
Nacho Elvira 11000
Wil Besseling 11000
Bryce Easton 12500
David Ravetto 12500
Jamie Donaldson 15000

