2023 Jonsson Workwear Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Jonsson Workwear Open will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at The Club at Steyn City in Johannesburg, South Africa., welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament starts a short run through South Africa with co-sanctioned events on the Sunshine Tour.

Many of the players in this field are regulars on that tour, though there are plenty of DP World Tour players competing.

Arnaus, Smith are betting favorite

The 2023 Jonsson Workwear Open betting odds show the betting favorites this week are Adri Arnaus and Jordan Smith, who come into the tournament at 18-to-1 (+1800) betting odds.

Joost Luiten is next best on the table at 22-to-1.

Niklas Norgaard Mller and Julien Brun are at 28-to-1.

2023 Jonsson Workwear Open first looks

Ewen Ferguson may be on the verge of another breakthrough here.

Gavin Green is an interesting play, though he's very much hot-and-cold.

Daniel von Tonder could be among the South Africans worth a play at a venue many players likely don't know well.

2023 Jonsson Workwear Open betting odds: Outright winner