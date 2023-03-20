2023 Jonsson Workwear Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Jonsson Workwear Open will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at The Club at Steyn City in Johannesburg, South Africa., welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event on the DP World Tour schedule.
This tournament starts a short run through South Africa with co-sanctioned events on the Sunshine Tour.
Many of the players in this field are regulars on that tour, though there are plenty of DP World Tour players competing.
Arnaus, Smith are betting favorite
The 2023 Jonsson Workwear Open betting odds show the betting favorites this week are Adri Arnaus and Jordan Smith, who come into the tournament at 18-to-1 (+1800) betting odds.
Joost Luiten is next best on the table at 22-to-1.
Niklas Norgaard Mller and Julien Brun are at 28-to-1.
2023 Jonsson Workwear Open first looks
Ewen Ferguson may be on the verge of another breakthrough here.
Gavin Green is an interesting play, though he's very much hot-and-cold.
Daniel von Tonder could be among the South Africans worth a play at a venue many players likely don't know well.
2023 Jonsson Workwear Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Adri Arnaus
|1800
|Jordan Smith
|1800
|Joost Luiten
|2200
|Julien Brun
|2800
|Niklas Norgaard Mller
|2800
|Oliver Bekker
|3000
|Adrian Otaegui
|3300
|Jayden Schaper
|3300
|Matthieu Pavon
|3300
|Dale Whitnell
|3500
|Ewen Ferguson
|3500
|Sami Valimaki
|3500
|Thriston Lawrence
|3500
|Zander Lombard
|3500
|Casey Jarvis
|4000
|Connor Syme
|4000
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|4000
|Romain Langasque
|4000
|Gavin Green
|4500
|George Coetzee
|4500
|Hennie du Plessis
|4500
|Mikko Korhonen
|4500
|Tom McKibbin
|4500
|Wilco Nienaber
|4500
|Jaco Ahlers
|5000
|John Catlin
|5000
|Louis De Jager
|5000
|Marcel Schneider
|5000
|Matthew Baldwin
|5000
|Shaun Norris
|5000
|Brandon Stone
|5500
|Calum Hill
|5500
|Jaco Prinsloo
|5500
|Matthew Southgate
|5500
|Paul Waring
|5500
|Daniel van Tonder
|6000
|Ross Fisher
|6000
|Clement Sordet
|6600
|Kalle Samooja
|6600
|Pieter Moolman
|6600
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|7000
|Andy Sullivan
|7500
|Dan Bradbury
|7500
|Justin Harding
|7500
|Lukas Nemecz
|7500
|Sebastian Soderberg
|7500
|Jeong Weon Ko
|8000
|Simon Forsstrom
|8000
|Thomas Aiken
|8000
|Daniel Gavins
|9000
|David Law
|9000
|Hurly Long
|9000
|JJ Senekal
|9000
|Ockie Strydom
|9000
|Yeongsu Kim
|9000
|Alexander Knappe
|10000
|Daniel Brown
|10000
|Dylan Mostert
|10000
|JC Ritchie
|10000
|Jeff Winther
|10000
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|10000
|Alejandro Del Rey
|11000
|Daan Huizing
|11000
|Joakim Lagergren
|11000
|Julien Guerrier
|11000
|Nacho Elvira
|11000
|Wil Besseling
|11000
|Bryce Easton
|12500
|David Ravetto
|12500
|Jamie Donaldson
|15000