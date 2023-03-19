2023 Valspar Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Valspar Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Taylor Moore, who earns the PGA Tour win at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.

In the final round, Moore set the standard in the clubhouse on 10-under 274 after shooting a final round of 67 -- one shot off the best of the day.

Adam Schenk and Jordan Spieth played in the final group, and each had a share of the lead with just a few holes remaining. However, on No. 18, Schenk hit a poor drive which forced a left-handed second shot. Spieth couldn't make birdie, while Schenk couldn't save par.

Spieth made bogey on the last to fall into a tie for third with Tommy Fleetwood, while Schenk finished in solo second on 9 under.

Moore won the $4,500,000 winner's share of the $25,000,000 purse.

Valspar Championship recap notes

Moore earned 37.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Moore also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 72 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 21st event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. Two amateurs made the cut and weren't paid.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship.

2023 Valspar Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

