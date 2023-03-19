2023 Valspar Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Valspar Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/19/2023

03/19/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Jordan Spieth


The 2023 Valspar Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Taylor Moore, who earns the PGA Tour win at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.

In the final round, Moore set the standard in the clubhouse on 10-under 274 after shooting a final round of 67 -- one shot off the best of the day.

Adam Schenk and Jordan Spieth played in the final group, and each had a share of the lead with just a few holes remaining. However, on No. 18, Schenk hit a poor drive which forced a left-handed second shot. Spieth couldn't make birdie, while Schenk couldn't save par.

Spieth made bogey on the last to fall into a tie for third with Tommy Fleetwood, while Schenk finished in solo second on 9 under.

Moore won the $4,500,000 winner's share of the $25,000,000 purse.

Valspar Championship recap notes

Moore earned 37.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Moore also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 72 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 21st event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. Two amateurs made the cut and weren't paid.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship.

2023 Valspar Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Taylor Moore -10 71 67 69 67 274 $1,458,000
2 Adam Schenk -9 66 69 70 70 275 $882,900
T3 Tommy Fleetwood -8 68 69 69 70 276 $477,900
T3 Jordan Spieth -8 67 70 69 70 276 $477,900
5 Wyndham Clark -6 72 66 70 70 278 $332,100
6 Sam Burns -5 69 73 70 67 279 $293,625
T7 Matt Wallace -4 71 67 70 72 280 $254,475
T7 Cody Gribble -4 72 65 70 73 280 $254,475
T7 Webb Simpson -4 71 68 68 73 280 $254,475
T10 Erik van Rooyen -3 70 73 71 67 281 $181,575
T10 Justin Thomas -3 69 70 72 70 281 $181,575
T10 Nick Taylor -3 72 70 69 70 281 $181,575
T10 J.T. Poston -3 70 68 71 72 281 $181,575
T10 Zac Blair -3 71 70 68 72 281 $181,575
T10 Patton Kizzire -3 68 73 67 73 281 $181,575
T16 Rory Sabbatini -2 74 65 73 70 282 $131,625
T16 Cameron Percy -2 72 71 69 70 282 $131,625
T16 Doc Redman -2 74 69 68 71 282 $131,625
T19 K.H. Lee -1 74 68 75 66 283 $89,100
T19 MJ Daffue -1 69 74 71 69 283 $89,100
T19 Denny McCarthy -1 72 69 72 70 283 $89,100
T19 Sam Ryder -1 72 71 69 71 283 $89,100
T19 Sean O'Hair -1 71 72 68 72 283 $89,100
T19 Adam Long -1 71 68 71 73 283 $89,100
T19 Davis Riley -1 69 68 72 74 283 $89,100
T19 Michael Thompson -1 74 66 69 74 283 $89,100
T27 Doug Ghim E 69 70 74 71 284 $53,190
T27 Trevor Werbylo E 71 69 73 71 284 $53,190
T27 Richy Werenski E 71 71 71 71 284 $53,190
T27 Andrew Novak E 72 70 71 71 284 $53,190
T27 Kevin Streelman E 73 70 68 73 284 $53,190
T27 Alex Smalley E 68 71 71 74 284 $53,190
T27 Stephan Jaeger E 66 72 72 74 284 $53,190
T27 David Lingmerth E 72 68 69 75 284 $53,190
T27 Chad Ramey E 70 71 68 75 284 $53,190
T36 Patrick Rodgers 1 70 73 73 69 285 $35,280
T36 Jason Dufner 1 71 72 73 69 285 $35,280
T36 Maverick McNealy 1 67 74 74 70 285 $35,280
T36 Justin Rose 1 71 71 72 71 285 $35,280
T36 Joseph Bramlett 1 71 72 71 71 285 $35,280
T36 Will Gordon 1 70 73 71 71 285 $35,280
T36 Austin Smotherman 1 72 69 72 72 285 $35,280
T36 Lucas Glover 1 67 72 73 73 285 $35,280
T36 David Lipsky 1 72 70 70 73 285 $35,280
T45 Victor Perez 2 70 71 75 70 286 $21,519
T45 Seonghyeon Kim 2 71 70 73 72 286 $21,519
T45 Justin Suh 2 72 69 73 72 286 $21,519
T45 Andrew Landry 2 71 72 71 72 286 $21,519
T45 Ryan Armour 2 71 72 71 72 286 $21,519
T45 Henrik Norlander 2 72 71 71 72 286 $21,519
T45 Kramer Hickok 2 68 68 77 73 286 $21,519
T45 Ben Martin 2 69 71 73 73 286 $21,519
T45 Gary Woodland 2 71 70 72 73 286 $21,519
T45 Ben Griffin 2 69 72 72 73 286 $21,519
T45 Byeong Hun An 2 68 71 73 74 286 $21,519
T45 Michael Kim 2 72 69 71 74 286 $21,519
57 Greyson Sigg 3 71 70 74 72 287 $18,711
T58 Hank Lebioda 4 71 72 73 72 288 $18,387
T58 Garrick Higgo 4 71 72 69 76 288 $18,387
T58 Dylan Wu 4 71 69 70 78 288 $18,387
T61 Ludvig Aberg (a) 5 72 71 73 73 289 $0
T61 Joel Dahmen 5 73 69 73 74 289 $18,063
T63 Carl Yuan 6 72 70 74 74 290 $17,820
T63 Lee Hodges 6 74 68 72 76 290 $17,820
T65 Trevor Cone 7 73 69 77 72 291 $17,334
T65 Ryan Brehm 7 66 75 76 74 291 $17,334
T65 Tyson Alexander 7 73 70 73 75 291 $17,334
T65 Harrison Endycott 7 72 71 73 75 291 $17,334
T69 Nick Gabrelcik (a) 8 75 67 74 76 292 $0
T69 Zecheng Dou 8 71 69 72 80 292 $16,929
T71 James Hahn 10 73 70 77 74 294 $16,686
T71 Ryan Gerard 10 72 71 74 77 294 $16,686

