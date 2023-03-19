2023 The DGC Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 The DGC Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Miguel Tabuena, who earned the Asian Tour win at Delhi Golf Club in India.

Tabuena won the tournament on the back of a final-round 65 that allowed him to jump a bunch of players in the field and win on 12-under 276.

Rashid Khan finished in solo second place, a shot back of Tabuena. Chapchai Nirat finished in solo third, two shos adrift, to round out the medal stand.

Tabuena won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

The DGC Open recap notes

Tabuena earned 3.89 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and no LIV Golf players.

There was a cut this week, with 75 players finishing the event in the third event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the World City Championship in Hong Kong.

2023 The DGC Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details