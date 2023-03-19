2023 The DGC Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 The DGC Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Miguel Tabuena, who earned the Asian Tour win at Delhi Golf Club in India.
Tabuena won the tournament on the back of a final-round 65 that allowed him to jump a bunch of players in the field and win on 12-under 276.
Rashid Khan finished in solo second place, a shot back of Tabuena. Chapchai Nirat finished in solo third, two shos adrift, to round out the medal stand.
Tabuena won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.
The DGC Open recap notes
Tabuena earned 3.89 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and no LIV Golf players.
There was a cut this week, with 75 players finishing the event in the third event of the season.
The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the World City Championship in Hong Kong.
2023 The DGC Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TOT
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|MONEY
|1
|Miguel Tabuena
|-12
|68
|71
|72
|65
|276
|$135,000
|2
|Rashid Khan
|-11
|67
|70
|68
|72
|277
|$82,500
|3
|Chapchai Nirat
|-10
|68
|71
|71
|68
|278
|$47,250
|4
|Chikkarangappa S
|-8
|68
|66
|74
|72
|280
|$37,500
|5
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|-7
|72
|70
|71
|68
|281
|$30,750
|T6
|Suteepat Prateeptienchai
|-6
|70
|71
|72
|69
|282
|$20,194
|T6
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|-6
|74
|71
|68
|69
|282
|$20,194
|T6
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|-6
|69
|68
|73
|72
|282
|$20,194
|T6
|Honey Baisoya
|-6
|71
|74
|65
|72
|282
|$20,194
|T10
|Jeremy Gandon
|-5
|71
|72
|73
|67
|283
|$12,741
|T10
|Shahriffuddin Ariffin
|-5
|71
|69
|75
|68
|283
|$12,741
|T10
|Rikard Karlberg
|-5
|74
|67
|73
|69
|283
|$12,741
|T10
|Prayad Marksaeng
|-5
|72
|70
|70
|71
|283
|$12,741
|T14
|Chen Guxin
|-4
|71
|73
|75
|65
|284
|$9,938
|T14
|Taehee Lee
|-4
|71
|70
|73
|70
|284
|$9,938
|T14
|Settee Prakongvech
|-4
|71
|69
|73
|71
|284
|$9,938
|T14
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|-4
|70
|67
|75
|72
|284
|$9,938
|T14
|Justin Quiban
|-4
|67
|71
|73
|73
|284
|$9,938
|T19
|Natipong Srithong
|-3
|73
|71
|71
|70
|285
|$8,513
|T19
|Poom Saksansin
|-3
|72
|66
|75
|72
|285
|$8,513
|T21
|Mj Viljoen
|-2
|71
|71
|75
|69
|286
|$7,950
|T21
|Karandeep Kochhar
|-2
|71
|69
|74
|72
|286
|$7,950
|T21
|Lloyd Jefferson Go
|-2
|77
|67
|70
|72
|286
|$7,950
|T24
|Jack Thompson
|-1
|69
|73
|74
|71
|287
|$6,825
|T24
|David Drysdale
|-1
|71
|70
|74
|72
|287
|$6,825
|T24
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|-1
|73
|73
|72
|69
|287
|$6,825
|T24
|Shamim Khan
|-1
|72
|70
|73
|72
|287
|$6,825
|T24
|Kyongjun Moon
|-1
|69
|72
|73
|73
|287
|$6,825
|T24
|Yashas Chandra
|-1
|72
|72
|70
|73
|287
|$6,825
|T24
|Ian Snyman
|-1
|70
|70
|72
|75
|287
|$6,825
|31
|Sachin Baisoya
|E
|71
|72
|75
|70
|288
|$6,075
|T32
|Danthai Boonma
|1
|73
|72
|72
|72
|289
|$5,550
|T32
|Dominic Foos
|1
|75
|70
|71
|73
|289
|$5,550
|T32
|Woohyun Kim
|1
|71
|73
|72
|73
|289
|$5,550
|T32
|Bjorn Hellgren
|1
|76
|70
|73
|70
|289
|$5,550
|T32
|Shiv Kapur
|1
|75
|69
|76
|69
|289
|$5,550
|T37
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|2
|72
|71
|74
|73
|290
|$4,353
|T37
|Tirawat Kaewsiribandit
|2
|74
|70
|73
|73
|290
|$4,353
|T37
|Varun Chopra
|2
|68
|76
|74
|72
|290
|$4,353
|T37
|Ben Jones
|2
|70
|75
|70
|75
|290
|$4,353
|T37
|Runchanapong Youprayong
|2
|75
|71
|72
|72
|290
|$4,353
|T37
|Kosuke Hamamoto
|2
|72
|71
|72
|75
|290
|$4,353
|T37
|Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
|2
|71
|67
|76
|76
|290
|$4,353
|T37
|Mithun Perera
|2
|76
|70
|73
|71
|290
|$4,353
|T37
|Dodge Kemmer
|2
|71
|75
|73
|71
|290
|$4,353
|T37
|Nitithorn Thippong
|2
|67
|70
|82
|71
|290
|$4,353
|T37
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|2
|74
|71
|75
|70
|290
|$4,353
|T37
|Matt Killen
|2
|68
|69
|74
|79
|290
|$4,353
|T49
|Chanat Sakulpolphaisan
|3
|74
|69
|74
|74
|291
|$3,375
|T49
|Karan Pratap Singh
|3
|75
|68
|74
|74
|291
|$3,375
|T49
|Veer Ahlawat
|3
|70
|75
|75
|71
|291
|$3,375
|T52
|Kevin Yuan
|4
|70
|72
|74
|76
|292
|$2,950
|T52
|Matthew Cheung
|4
|72
|69
|77
|74
|292
|$2,950
|T52
|Siddikur Rahman
|4
|65
|75
|80
|72
|292
|$2,950
|T55
|Shaurya Bhattacharya (a)
|5
|71
|75
|69
|78
|293
|$0
|T55
|Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
|5
|73
|70
|77
|73
|293
|$2,775
|T57
|Ervin Chang
|6
|74
|72
|67
|81
|294
|$2,663
|T57
|Lu Wei-Chih
|6
|72
|74
|77
|71
|294
|$2,663
|T59
|Taichi Kho
|7
|68
|72
|77
|78
|295
|$2,363
|T59
|Douglas Klein
|7
|70
|72
|76
|77
|295
|$2,363
|T59
|Harshjeet Singh Sethie
|7
|74
|72
|72
|77
|295
|$2,363
|T59
|Berry Henson
|7
|74
|71
|77
|73
|295
|$2,363
|T59
|Kapil Kumar
|7
|73
|72
|77
|73
|295
|$2,363
|T59
|Akshay Sharma
|7
|72
|74
|77
|72
|295
|$2,363
|T65
|Tanapat Pichaikool
|8
|72
|74
|71
|79
|296
|$1,988
|T65
|Panuphol Pittayarat
|8
|74
|69
|76
|77
|296
|$1,988
|T65
|Jyoti Randhawa
|8
|73
|69
|77
|77
|296
|$1,988
|T65
|Sangpil Yoon
|8
|72
|74
|75
|75
|296
|$1,988
|69
|Angad Cheema
|9
|72
|73
|75
|77
|297
|$1,800
|T70
|Ranjit Singh
|10
|70
|75
|74
|79
|298
|$1,650
|T70
|Manav Jaini
|10
|74
|72
|75
|77
|298
|$1,650
|T70
|Aryan Roopa Anand
|10
|71
|75
|81
|71
|298
|$1,650
|T73
|Angelo Que
|11
|75
|68
|79
|77
|299
|$1,463
|T73
|Pawin Ingkhapradit
|11
|73
|72
|78
|76
|299
|$1,463
|75
|Yuvraj Singh (a)
|13
|69
|76
|79
|77
|301
|$0