2023 The DGC Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/19/2023
The 2023 The DGC Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Miguel Tabuena, who earned the Asian Tour win at Delhi Golf Club in India.

Tabuena won the tournament on the back of a final-round 65 that allowed him to jump a bunch of players in the field and win on 12-under 276.

Rashid Khan finished in solo second place, a shot back of Tabuena. Chapchai Nirat finished in solo third, two shos adrift, to round out the medal stand.

Tabuena won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

The DGC Open recap notes

Tabuena earned 3.89 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and no LIV Golf players.

There was a cut this week, with 75 players finishing the event in the third event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the World City Championship in Hong Kong.

2023 The DGC Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Miguel Tabuena -12 68 71 72 65 276 $135,000
2 Rashid Khan -11 67 70 68 72 277 $82,500
3 Chapchai Nirat -10 68 71 71 68 278 $47,250
4 Chikkarangappa S -8 68 66 74 72 280 $37,500
5 S.S.P Chawrasia -7 72 70 71 68 281 $30,750
T6 Suteepat Prateeptienchai -6 70 71 72 69 282 $20,194
T6 Gaganjeet Bhullar -6 74 71 68 69 282 $20,194
T6 Om Prakash Chouhan -6 69 68 73 72 282 $20,194
T6 Honey Baisoya -6 71 74 65 72 282 $20,194
T10 Jeremy Gandon -5 71 72 73 67 283 $12,741
T10 Shahriffuddin Ariffin -5 71 69 75 68 283 $12,741
T10 Rikard Karlberg -5 74 67 73 69 283 $12,741
T10 Prayad Marksaeng -5 72 70 70 71 283 $12,741
T14 Chen Guxin -4 71 73 75 65 284 $9,938
T14 Taehee Lee -4 71 70 73 70 284 $9,938
T14 Settee Prakongvech -4 71 69 73 71 284 $9,938
T14 Sadom Kaewkanjana -4 70 67 75 72 284 $9,938
T14 Justin Quiban -4 67 71 73 73 284 $9,938
T19 Natipong Srithong -3 73 71 71 70 285 $8,513
T19 Poom Saksansin -3 72 66 75 72 285 $8,513
T21 Mj Viljoen -2 71 71 75 69 286 $7,950
T21 Karandeep Kochhar -2 71 69 74 72 286 $7,950
T21 Lloyd Jefferson Go -2 77 67 70 72 286 $7,950
T24 Jack Thompson -1 69 73 74 71 287 $6,825
T24 David Drysdale -1 71 70 74 72 287 $6,825
T24 Phachara Khongwatmai -1 73 73 72 69 287 $6,825
T24 Shamim Khan -1 72 70 73 72 287 $6,825
T24 Kyongjun Moon -1 69 72 73 73 287 $6,825
T24 Yashas Chandra -1 72 72 70 73 287 $6,825
T24 Ian Snyman -1 70 70 72 75 287 $6,825
31 Sachin Baisoya E 71 72 75 70 288 $6,075
T32 Danthai Boonma 1 73 72 72 72 289 $5,550
T32 Dominic Foos 1 75 70 71 73 289 $5,550
T32 Woohyun Kim 1 71 73 72 73 289 $5,550
T32 Bjorn Hellgren 1 76 70 73 70 289 $5,550
T32 Shiv Kapur 1 75 69 76 69 289 $5,550
T37 Pavit Tangkamolprasert 2 72 71 74 73 290 $4,353
T37 Tirawat Kaewsiribandit 2 74 70 73 73 290 $4,353
T37 Varun Chopra 2 68 76 74 72 290 $4,353
T37 Ben Jones 2 70 75 70 75 290 $4,353
T37 Runchanapong Youprayong 2 75 71 72 72 290 $4,353
T37 Kosuke Hamamoto 2 72 71 72 75 290 $4,353
T37 Chonlatit Chuenboonngam 2 71 67 76 76 290 $4,353
T37 Mithun Perera 2 76 70 73 71 290 $4,353
T37 Dodge Kemmer 2 71 75 73 71 290 $4,353
T37 Nitithorn Thippong 2 67 70 82 71 290 $4,353
T37 Suradit Yongcharoenchai 2 74 71 75 70 290 $4,353
T37 Matt Killen 2 68 69 74 79 290 $4,353
T49 Chanat Sakulpolphaisan 3 74 69 74 74 291 $3,375
T49 Karan Pratap Singh 3 75 68 74 74 291 $3,375
T49 Veer Ahlawat 3 70 75 75 71 291 $3,375
T52 Kevin Yuan 4 70 72 74 76 292 $2,950
T52 Matthew Cheung 4 72 69 77 74 292 $2,950
T52 Siddikur Rahman 4 65 75 80 72 292 $2,950
T55 Shaurya Bhattacharya (a) 5 71 75 69 78 293 $0
T55 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai 5 73 70 77 73 293 $2,775
T57 Ervin Chang 6 74 72 67 81 294 $2,663
T57 Lu Wei-Chih 6 72 74 77 71 294 $2,663
T59 Taichi Kho 7 68 72 77 78 295 $2,363
T59 Douglas Klein 7 70 72 76 77 295 $2,363
T59 Harshjeet Singh Sethie 7 74 72 72 77 295 $2,363
T59 Berry Henson 7 74 71 77 73 295 $2,363
T59 Kapil Kumar 7 73 72 77 73 295 $2,363
T59 Akshay Sharma 7 72 74 77 72 295 $2,363
T65 Tanapat Pichaikool 8 72 74 71 79 296 $1,988
T65 Panuphol Pittayarat 8 74 69 76 77 296 $1,988
T65 Jyoti Randhawa 8 73 69 77 77 296 $1,988
T65 Sangpil Yoon 8 72 74 75 75 296 $1,988
69 Angad Cheema 9 72 73 75 77 297 $1,800
T70 Ranjit Singh 10 70 75 74 79 298 $1,650
T70 Manav Jaini 10 74 72 75 77 298 $1,650
T70 Aryan Roopa Anand 10 71 75 81 71 298 $1,650
T73 Angelo Que 11 75 68 79 77 299 $1,463
T73 Pawin Ingkhapradit 11 73 72 78 76 299 $1,463
75 Yuvraj Singh (a) 13 69 76 79 77 301 $0

