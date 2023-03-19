2023 LIV Golf Tucson final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 LIV Golf Tucson final leaderboard is headed by winner Danny Lee, who earned the LIV Golf win at The Gallery Golf Course in Tucson, Ariz.

Lee shot a final-round 69 to wind up in a playoff in the 54-hole event with Brendan Steele, Louis Oosthuizen and Carlos Ortiz on 9-under 204.

In the third playoff hole, Lee made a birdie on the 18th to win in his second LIV Golf start.

Lee won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Tucson recap notes

Lee earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 48 players finishing the event in the second completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Fireballs team finished first by four shots, with the four team members (Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, Sergio Garcia and Carlos Ortiz) splitting $3 milllion. The 4 Aces earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Iron Heads finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues in two weeks outside of Orlando, Fla.

2023 LIV Golf Tucson final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details