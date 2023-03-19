2023 LIV Golf Tucson final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LIV Golf

03/19/2023
Golf News Net
The LIV Golf logo


The 2023 LIV Golf Tucson final leaderboard is headed by winner Danny Lee, who earned the LIV Golf win at The Gallery Golf Course in Tucson, Ariz.

Lee shot a final-round 69 to wind up in a playoff in the 54-hole event with Brendan Steele, Louis Oosthuizen and Carlos Ortiz on 9-under 204.

In the third playoff hole, Lee made a birdie on the 18th to win in his second LIV Golf start.

Lee won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Tucson recap notes

Lee earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 48 players finishing the event in the second completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Fireballs team finished first by four shots, with the four team members (Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, Sergio Garcia and Carlos Ortiz) splitting $3 milllion. The 4 Aces earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Iron Heads finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues in two weeks outside of Orlando, Fla.

2023 LIV Golf Tucson final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Danny Lee -9 68 67 69 204 $4,000,000
T2 Louis Oosthuizen -9 66 68 70 204 $1,558,333
T2 Brendan Steele -9 69 65 70 204 $1,558,333
T2 Carlos Ortiz -9 71 68 65 204 $1,558,333
5 Charles Howell III -8 69 65 71 205 $975,000
T6 Sergio Garcia -7 68 65 73 206 $670,000
T6 Kevin Na -7 68 67 71 206 $670,000
T6 Matt Jones -7 70 67 69 206 $670,000
T6 Mito Pereira -7 71 68 67 206 $670,000
T10 Peter Uihlein -6 67 72 68 207 $516,667
T10 Branden Grace -6 70 67 70 207 $516,667
T10 Matthew Wolff -6 66 69 72 207 $516,667
T13 Pat Perez -5 68 70 70 208 $270,400
T13 Marc Leishman -5 65 66 77 208 $270,400
T13 Dustin Johnson -5 72 68 68 208 $270,400
T13 Cameron Tringale -5 68 66 74 208 $270,400
T13 Talor Gooch -5 70 69 69 208 $270,400
T18 Patrick Reed -4 71 72 66 209 $223,000
T18 Sam Horsfield -4 69 70 70 209 $223,000
T20 Bubba Watson -3 71 66 73 210 $180,500
T20 Scott Vincent -3 68 73 69 210 $180,500
T20 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra -3 70 67 73 210 $180,500
T20 David Puig -3 67 72 71 210 $180,500
T24 Paul Casey -2 69 72 70 211 $163,000
T24 Richard Bland -2 74 69 68 211 $163,000
T24 Brooks Koepka -2 69 69 73 211 $163,000
T24 Harold Varner III -2 70 70 71 211 $163,000
T24 Cameron Smith -2 71 70 70 211 $163,000
T24 Abraham Ancer -2 66 73 72 211 $163,000
T30 Phil Mickelson -1 70 67 75 212 $154,000
T30 Anirban Lahiri -1 70 68 74 212 $154,000
T30 Laurie Canter -1 70 69 73 212 $154,000
T33 Ian Poulter E 72 67 74 213 $148,000
T33 Dean Burmester E 72 68 73 213 $148,000
T33 Thomas Pieters E 69 71 73 213 $148,000
T36 Jason Kokrak 1 69 72 73 214 $140,000
T36 Bernd Wiesberger 1 72 70 72 214 $140,000
T36 Sebastián Muñoz 1 69 71 74 214 $140,000
T36 Chase Koepka 1 69 71 74 214 $140,000
T36 Joaquin Niemann 1 67 74 73 214 $140,000
41 Graeme McDowell 2 72 71 72 215 $134,000
42 Henrik Stenson 3 72 68 76 216 $132,000
43 Lee Westwood 5 74 71 73 218 $130,000
T44 Bryson DeChambeau 7 72 75 73 220 $127,000
T44 James Piot 7 73 70 77 220 $127,000
46 Charl Schwartzel 8 73 76 72 221 $124,000
47 Jediah Morgan 9 73 74 75 222 $122,000
48 Sihwan Kim 19 78 75 79 232 $120,000

