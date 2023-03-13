2023 SDC Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
European Tour

2023 SDC Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

03/13/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Thriston Lawrence PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 04: Thriston Lawrence celebrates winning the Investec SA Open Championship during day 4 of the Investec South African Open at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on December 04, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)


The 2023 SDC Championship purse is $1.5 million, with the winner's share at $255,000 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The SDC Championship field is headed by Antoine Rozner, Oliver Bekker and John Catlin, as well as more of the world's best players.

The SDC Championship is the 15th event of the year on the 2023 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at St. Francis Links, Eastern Cape, South Africa.

SDC Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $1,500,000
Winner's share: $255,000
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 12 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 2,750 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 460 Race to Dubai points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of €6 million.

2023 SDC Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $255,000
2 $165,000
3 $93,900
4 $75,000
5 $63,600
6 $52,500
7 $45,000
8 $37,500
9 $33,600
10 $30,000
11 $27,600
12 $25,800
13 $24,150
14 $22,950
15 $22,050
16 $21,150
17 $20,250
18 $19,350
19 $18,600
20 $18,000
21 $17,400
22 $16,950
23 $16,500
24 $16,050
25 $15,600
26 $15,150
27 $14,700
28 $14,250
29 $13,800
30 $13,350
31 $12,900
32 $12,450
33 $12,000
34 $11,550
35 $11,100
36 $10,650
37 $10,350
38 $10,050
39 $9,750
40 $9,450
41 $9,150
42 $8,850
43 $8,550
44 $8,250
45 $7,950
46 $7,650
47 $7,350
48 $7,050
49 $6,750
50 $6,450
51 $6,150
52 $5,850
53 $5,550
54 $5,250
55 $5,100
56 $4,950
57 $4,800
58 $4,650
59 $4,500
60 $4,350
61 $4,200
62 $4,050
63 $3,900
64 $3,750
65 $3,600

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.