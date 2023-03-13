2023 SDC Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Uncategorized

2023 SDC Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

03/13/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Thriston Lawrence PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 04: Thriston Lawrence celebrates winning the Investec SA Open Championship during day 4 of the Investec South African Open at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on December 04, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)


The 2023 SDC Championship will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at St. Francis Links, Eastern Cape, South Africa, welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament starts a short run through South Africa with co-sanctioned events on the Sunshine Tour.

Many of the players in this field are regulars on that tour, though there are plenty of DP World Tour players competing.

Rozner, Smith are betting favorite

The 2023 SDC Championship betting odds show the betting favorites this week are Antoine Rozner and Jordan Smith, who come into the tournament at 20-to-1 (+2000) betting odds.

Adri Arnaus is next best on the table at 25-to-1, along with Jayden Schaper and Julien Brun.

Adrian Otaegui and Joost Luiten are at 28-to-1.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 SDC Championship first looks

Thriston Lawrence isn't in the best form, but that's too deep at 60/1 to avoid when he's playing on home turf.

Dan Bradbury struck here at the beginning of the season, and I don't see why he can't again.

John Catlin may have found something last week in Kenya, and I believe it can continue here.

2023 SDC Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Antoine Rozner 2000
Jordan Smith 2000
Adri Arnaus 2500
Jayden Schaper 2500
Julien Brun 2500
Adrian Otaegui 2800
Joost Luiten 2800
George Coetzee 3000
Zander Lombard 3000
Hennie du Plessis 3300
Ryo Hisatsune 3300
Sami Valimaki 3300
Gavin Green 4000
Kalle Samooja 4000
Marcel Schneider 4000
Oliver Bekker 4000
Rafael Cabrera Bello 4000
Romain Langasque 4000
Shubhankar Sharma 4000
Dale Whitnell 4500
Johannes Veerman 4500
Matthieu Pavon 4500
Niklas Norgaard Mller 4500
Matthew Jordan 5000
Mikko Korhonen 5000
Wilco Nienaber 5000
Casey Jarvis 5500
Clement Sordet 5500
Connor Syme 5500
Masahiro Kawamura 5500
Maximilian Kieffer 5500
Pieter Moolman 5500
Brandon Stone 6000
Calum Hill 6000
Dan Bradbury 6000
Ewen Ferguson 6000
JJ Senekal 6000
Louis De Jager 6000
Matthew Southgate 6000
Thriston Lawrence 6000
Tom McKibbin 6000
Andrew Johnston 6500
Jaco Prinsloo 6500
Lukas Nemecz 6500
Richie Ramsay 6500
Ross Fisher 6500
Daniel Gavins 7000
Justin Harding 7000
Andy Sullivan 7500
John Catlin 7500
Ockie Strydom 7500
Daniel van Tonder 8000
Hurly Long 8000
JC Ritchie 8000
Jeff Winther 8000
Julien Guerrier 8000
Shaun Norris 8000
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 9000
Alejandro Del Rey 10000
Alexander Knappe 10000
Daan Huizing 10000
David Law 10000
Dylan Mostert 10000
Jeong Weon Ko 10000
Wil Besseling 10000
Darren Fichardt 12500
Jaco Ahlers 12500
Jamie Donaldson 12500
Justin Walters 12500
Tapio Pulkkanen 12500

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.