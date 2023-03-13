2023 SDC Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 SDC Championship will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at St. Francis Links, Eastern Cape, South Africa, welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event on the DP World Tour schedule.
This tournament starts a short run through South Africa with co-sanctioned events on the Sunshine Tour.
Many of the players in this field are regulars on that tour, though there are plenty of DP World Tour players competing.
Rozner, Smith are betting favorite
The 2023 SDC Championship betting odds show the betting favorites this week are Antoine Rozner and Jordan Smith, who come into the tournament at 20-to-1 (+2000) betting odds.
Adri Arnaus is next best on the table at 25-to-1, along with Jayden Schaper and Julien Brun.
Adrian Otaegui and Joost Luiten are at 28-to-1.
2023 SDC Championship first looks
Thriston Lawrence isn't in the best form, but that's too deep at 60/1 to avoid when he's playing on home turf.
Dan Bradbury struck here at the beginning of the season, and I don't see why he can't again.
John Catlin may have found something last week in Kenya, and I believe it can continue here.
2023 SDC Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Antoine Rozner
|2000
|Jordan Smith
|2000
|Adri Arnaus
|2500
|Jayden Schaper
|2500
|Julien Brun
|2500
|Adrian Otaegui
|2800
|Joost Luiten
|2800
|George Coetzee
|3000
|Zander Lombard
|3000
|Hennie du Plessis
|3300
|Ryo Hisatsune
|3300
|Sami Valimaki
|3300
|Gavin Green
|4000
|Kalle Samooja
|4000
|Marcel Schneider
|4000
|Oliver Bekker
|4000
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|4000
|Romain Langasque
|4000
|Shubhankar Sharma
|4000
|Dale Whitnell
|4500
|Johannes Veerman
|4500
|Matthieu Pavon
|4500
|Niklas Norgaard Mller
|4500
|Matthew Jordan
|5000
|Mikko Korhonen
|5000
|Wilco Nienaber
|5000
|Casey Jarvis
|5500
|Clement Sordet
|5500
|Connor Syme
|5500
|Masahiro Kawamura
|5500
|Maximilian Kieffer
|5500
|Pieter Moolman
|5500
|Brandon Stone
|6000
|Calum Hill
|6000
|Dan Bradbury
|6000
|Ewen Ferguson
|6000
|JJ Senekal
|6000
|Louis De Jager
|6000
|Matthew Southgate
|6000
|Thriston Lawrence
|6000
|Tom McKibbin
|6000
|Andrew Johnston
|6500
|Jaco Prinsloo
|6500
|Lukas Nemecz
|6500
|Richie Ramsay
|6500
|Ross Fisher
|6500
|Daniel Gavins
|7000
|Justin Harding
|7000
|Andy Sullivan
|7500
|John Catlin
|7500
|Ockie Strydom
|7500
|Daniel van Tonder
|8000
|Hurly Long
|8000
|JC Ritchie
|8000
|Jeff Winther
|8000
|Julien Guerrier
|8000
|Shaun Norris
|8000
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|9000
|Alejandro Del Rey
|10000
|Alexander Knappe
|10000
|Daan Huizing
|10000
|David Law
|10000
|Dylan Mostert
|10000
|Jeong Weon Ko
|10000
|Wil Besseling
|10000
|Darren Fichardt
|12500
|Jaco Ahlers
|12500
|Jamie Donaldson
|12500
|Justin Walters
|12500
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|12500