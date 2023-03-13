2023 SDC Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 SDC Championship will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at St. Francis Links, Eastern Cape, South Africa, welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament starts a short run through South Africa with co-sanctioned events on the Sunshine Tour.

Many of the players in this field are regulars on that tour, though there are plenty of DP World Tour players competing.

Rozner, Smith are betting favorite

The 2023 SDC Championship betting odds show the betting favorites this week are Antoine Rozner and Jordan Smith, who come into the tournament at 20-to-1 (+2000) betting odds.

Adri Arnaus is next best on the table at 25-to-1, along with Jayden Schaper and Julien Brun.

Adrian Otaegui and Joost Luiten are at 28-to-1.

2023 SDC Championship first looks

Thriston Lawrence isn't in the best form, but that's too deep at 60/1 to avoid when he's playing on home turf.

Dan Bradbury struck here at the beginning of the season, and I don't see why he can't again.

John Catlin may have found something last week in Kenya, and I believe it can continue here.

2023 SDC Championship betting odds: Outright winner