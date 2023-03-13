2023 Investec South African Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2023 Investec South African Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Ashleigh Buhai, who took home the victory at Steenberg Golf Club in Cape Town, South Africa.

Buhai won her national championship by a comfortable four shots on 22-under 266, beating Ana Pelaez Trivino for the title.

Chiara Noja finished in third place, five shots behind the South African major champion.

Buhai won the $48,000 winner's share from the $320,000 purse.

Investec South African Women's Open recap notes

This was the fifth event on the 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Buhai wins to jumpstart her 2023, following her major breakthrough in the AIG Women's Open last year.

The 36-hole cut was made on even-par 144 or better, with 61 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Aramco Team Series in Singapore.

2023 Investec South African Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details