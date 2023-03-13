2023 Investec South African Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2023 Investec South African Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Ashleigh Buhai, who took home the victory at Steenberg Golf Club in Cape Town, South Africa.
Buhai won her national championship by a comfortable four shots on 22-under 266, beating Ana Pelaez Trivino for the title.
Chiara Noja finished in third place, five shots behind the South African major champion.
Buhai won the $48,000 winner's share from the $320,000 purse.
Investec South African Women's Open recap notes
This was the fifth event on the 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.
Buhai wins to jumpstart her 2023, following her major breakthrough in the AIG Women's Open last year.
The 36-hole cut was made on even-par 144 or better, with 61 players completing the tournament.
The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Aramco Team Series in Singapore.
2023 Investec South African Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TOT
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|MONEY
|1
|Ashleigh Buhai
|-22
|64
|65
|69
|68
|266
|$48,000
|2
|Ana Pelaez Trivino
|-18
|69
|67
|66
|68
|270
|$28,800
|3
|Chiara Noja
|-17
|62
|71
|69
|69
|271
|$19,200
|4
|Magdalena Simmermacher
|-15
|69
|67
|67
|70
|273
|$14,400
|5
|Kaleigh Telfer
|-11
|69
|69
|71
|68
|277
|$11,520
|6
|Klara Davidson Spilkova
|-10
|72
|70
|70
|66
|278
|$9,920
|T7
|Anais Meyssonnier
|-9
|71
|71
|70
|67
|279
|$7,808
|T7
|Gabriella Cowley
|-9
|69
|69
|73
|68
|279
|$7,808
|T7
|Casandra Alexander
|-9
|70
|68
|70
|71
|279
|$7,808
|T7
|Johanna Gustavsson
|-9
|66
|72
|69
|72
|279
|$7,808
|T7
|Alessandra Fanali
|-9
|70
|70
|67
|72
|279
|$7,808
|T12
|Nicole Broch Estrup
|-8
|69
|70
|72
|69
|280
|$6,240
|T12
|Liz Young
|-8
|71
|71
|69
|69
|280
|$6,240
|T12
|Vani Kapoor
|-8
|72
|68
|69
|71
|280
|$6,240
|T12
|Alice Hewson
|-8
|72
|70
|67
|71
|280
|$6,240
|T16
|Pranavi Urs
|-7
|70
|71
|71
|69
|281
|$5,200
|T16
|Nastasia Nadaud
|-7
|66
|70
|75
|70
|281
|$5,200
|T16
|Nicole Garcia
|-7
|70
|73
|71
|67
|281
|$5,200
|T16
|Laura Beveridge
|-7
|70
|70
|71
|70
|281
|$5,200
|T16
|Michele Thomson
|-7
|72
|67
|70
|72
|281
|$5,200
|T16
|Marta Sanz Barrio
|-7
|69
|74
|66
|72
|281
|$5,200
|T22
|Nadia Van Der Westhuizen
|-6
|68
|71
|73
|70
|282
|$4,560
|T22
|Alexandra Forsterling
|-6
|72
|68
|73
|69
|282
|$4,560
|T24
|Marianne Skarpnord
|-5
|70
|69
|73
|71
|283
|$3,920
|T24
|Sarah Schober
|-5
|70
|73
|70
|70
|283
|$3,920
|T24
|Lee-Anne Pace
|-5
|70
|73
|71
|69
|283
|$3,920
|T24
|Maiken Bing Paulsen
|-5
|73
|71
|71
|68
|283
|$3,920
|T24
|Lily May Humphreys
|-5
|67
|71
|72
|73
|283
|$3,920
|T24
|Eleanor Givens
|-5
|69
|71
|69
|74
|283
|$3,920
|T30
|Lisa Pettersson
|-4
|72
|67
|74
|71
|284
|$3,221
|T30
|Christine Wolf
|-4
|72
|69
|70
|73
|284
|$3,221
|T30
|Sanna Nuutinen
|-4
|70
|73
|67
|74
|284
|$3,221
|T33
|Helen Tamy Kreuzer
|-3
|73
|70
|70
|72
|285
|$2,608
|T33
|Kylie Henry
|-3
|68
|73
|71
|73
|285
|$2,608
|T33
|Alexandra Swayne
|-3
|72
|70
|70
|73
|285
|$2,608
|T33
|Elena Hualde
|-3
|70
|69
|75
|71
|285
|$2,608
|T33
|Nobuhle Dlamini
|-3
|69
|71
|71
|74
|285
|$2,608
|T33
|Anna Magnusson
|-3
|72
|68
|71
|74
|285
|$2,608
|T33
|Anne-Lise Caudal
|-3
|72
|69
|70
|74
|285
|$2,608
|T33
|Chloe Williams
|-3
|70
|73
|68
|74
|285
|$2,608
|T41
|Cara Gainer
|-2
|72
|72
|69
|73
|286
|$2,080
|T41
|Emie Peronnin
|-2
|70
|73
|70
|73
|286
|$2,080
|T41
|Romy Meekers
|-2
|66
|70
|75
|75
|286
|$2,080
|T44
|Madelene Stavnar
|-1
|71
|72
|70
|74
|287
|$1,824
|T44
|Vanessa Knecht
|-1
|72
|72
|71
|72
|287
|$1,824
|T44
|Olivia Cowan
|-1
|73
|71
|73
|70
|287
|$1,824
|T47
|Smilla Tarning Soenderby
|E
|68
|75
|69
|76
|288
|$1,536
|T47
|Noora Buhaimulainen
|E
|72
|72
|71
|73
|288
|$1,536
|T47
|Sara Kjellker
|E
|76
|68
|71
|73
|288
|$1,536
|T47
|Julie Boysen Hillestad
|E
|69
|74
|72
|73
|288
|$1,536
|T47
|Sara BuhaiusBuhaiva
|E
|70
|71
|75
|72
|288
|$1,536
|T47
|Tandi McCallum
|E
|72
|71
|76
|69
|288
|$1,536
|53
|Cara Gorlei
|1
|72
|69
|72
|76
|289
|$1,312
|T54
|Moa Folke
|2
|75
|68
|71
|76
|290
|$1,144
|T54
|Patricia Isabel Schmidt
|2
|68
|73
|73
|76
|290
|$1,144
|T54
|Agathe Sauzon
|2
|68
|76
|73
|73
|290
|$1,144
|T54
|Nuria Iturrioz
|2
|72
|71
|76
|71
|290
|$1,144
|58
|Kyra Van Kan (a)
|3
|74
|70
|75
|72
|291
|$0
|59
|Amy Taylor
|4
|74
|70
|72
|76
|292
|$1,024
|60
|Camille Chevalier
|5
|75
|69
|73
|76
|293
|$992
|61
|Jane Turner
|7
|69
|75
|72
|79
|295
|$960