2023 Investec South African Women's Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
03/13/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 Investec South African Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Ashleigh Buhai, who took home the victory at Steenberg Golf Club in Cape Town, South Africa.

Buhai won her national championship by a comfortable four shots on 22-under 266, beating Ana Pelaez Trivino for the title.

Chiara Noja finished in third place, five shots behind the South African major champion.

Buhai won the $48,000 winner's share from the $320,000 purse.

Investec South African Women's Open recap notes

This was the fifth event on the 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Buhai wins to jumpstart her 2023, following her major breakthrough in the AIG Women's Open last year.

The 36-hole cut was made on even-par 144 or better, with 61 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Aramco Team Series in Singapore.

2023 Investec South African Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Ashleigh Buhai -22 64 65 69 68 266 $48,000
2 Ana Pelaez Trivino -18 69 67 66 68 270 $28,800
3 Chiara Noja -17 62 71 69 69 271 $19,200
4 Magdalena Simmermacher -15 69 67 67 70 273 $14,400
5 Kaleigh Telfer -11 69 69 71 68 277 $11,520
6 Klara Davidson Spilkova -10 72 70 70 66 278 $9,920
T7 Anais Meyssonnier -9 71 71 70 67 279 $7,808
T7 Gabriella Cowley -9 69 69 73 68 279 $7,808
T7 Casandra Alexander -9 70 68 70 71 279 $7,808
T7 Johanna Gustavsson -9 66 72 69 72 279 $7,808
T7 Alessandra Fanali -9 70 70 67 72 279 $7,808
T12 Nicole Broch Estrup -8 69 70 72 69 280 $6,240
T12 Liz Young -8 71 71 69 69 280 $6,240
T12 Vani Kapoor -8 72 68 69 71 280 $6,240
T12 Alice Hewson -8 72 70 67 71 280 $6,240
T16 Pranavi Urs -7 70 71 71 69 281 $5,200
T16 Nastasia Nadaud -7 66 70 75 70 281 $5,200
T16 Nicole Garcia -7 70 73 71 67 281 $5,200
T16 Laura Beveridge -7 70 70 71 70 281 $5,200
T16 Michele Thomson -7 72 67 70 72 281 $5,200
T16 Marta Sanz Barrio -7 69 74 66 72 281 $5,200
T22 Nadia Van Der Westhuizen -6 68 71 73 70 282 $4,560
T22 Alexandra Forsterling -6 72 68 73 69 282 $4,560
T24 Marianne Skarpnord -5 70 69 73 71 283 $3,920
T24 Sarah Schober -5 70 73 70 70 283 $3,920
T24 Lee-Anne Pace -5 70 73 71 69 283 $3,920
T24 Maiken Bing Paulsen -5 73 71 71 68 283 $3,920
T24 Lily May Humphreys -5 67 71 72 73 283 $3,920
T24 Eleanor Givens -5 69 71 69 74 283 $3,920
T30 Lisa Pettersson -4 72 67 74 71 284 $3,221
T30 Christine Wolf -4 72 69 70 73 284 $3,221
T30 Sanna Nuutinen -4 70 73 67 74 284 $3,221
T33 Helen Tamy Kreuzer -3 73 70 70 72 285 $2,608
T33 Kylie Henry -3 68 73 71 73 285 $2,608
T33 Alexandra Swayne -3 72 70 70 73 285 $2,608
T33 Elena Hualde -3 70 69 75 71 285 $2,608
T33 Nobuhle Dlamini -3 69 71 71 74 285 $2,608
T33 Anna Magnusson -3 72 68 71 74 285 $2,608
T33 Anne-Lise Caudal -3 72 69 70 74 285 $2,608
T33 Chloe Williams -3 70 73 68 74 285 $2,608
T41 Cara Gainer -2 72 72 69 73 286 $2,080
T41 Emie Peronnin -2 70 73 70 73 286 $2,080
T41 Romy Meekers -2 66 70 75 75 286 $2,080
T44 Madelene Stavnar -1 71 72 70 74 287 $1,824
T44 Vanessa Knecht -1 72 72 71 72 287 $1,824
T44 Olivia Cowan -1 73 71 73 70 287 $1,824
T47 Smilla Tarning Soenderby E 68 75 69 76 288 $1,536
T47 Noora Buhaimulainen E 72 72 71 73 288 $1,536
T47 Sara Kjellker E 76 68 71 73 288 $1,536
T47 Julie Boysen Hillestad E 69 74 72 73 288 $1,536
T47 Sara BuhaiusBuhaiva E 70 71 75 72 288 $1,536
T47 Tandi McCallum E 72 71 76 69 288 $1,536
53 Cara Gorlei 1 72 69 72 76 289 $1,312
T54 Moa Folke 2 75 68 71 76 290 $1,144
T54 Patricia Isabel Schmidt 2 68 73 73 76 290 $1,144
T54 Agathe Sauzon 2 68 76 73 73 290 $1,144
T54 Nuria Iturrioz 2 72 71 76 71 290 $1,144
58 Kyra Van Kan (a) 3 74 70 75 72 291 $0
59 Amy Taylor 4 74 70 72 76 292 $1,024
60 Camille Chevalier 5 75 69 73 76 293 $992
61 Jane Turner 7 69 75 72 79 295 $960

