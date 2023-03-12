Scottie Scheffler’s wife Meredith Scudder: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 6

Scottie Scheffler is once again No. 1 in the world as he has won The Players Championship for his sixth title. For the Masters champion, Scheffler's wife, Meredith Scudder, has been a key part of his journey.

The pair were engaged after dating since high school and have been traveling out on tour at various event as a married couple after getting married in December 2020.

Now the couple has a whole lot more money to enjoy the fruits of their labor together, with Scheffler adding $8.1 million between his wins at Phoenix and TPC Sawgrass this year.

