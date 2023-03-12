The Players records: Lowest 18-, 36-, 54- and 72-hole scores

With his 1994 The Players Championship performance, Greg Norman set or tied the all-time The Players record for the lowest 36-hole total, lowest 54-hole total and lowest 72-hole total in the event.

Norman opened with 9-under 63, tying the 18-hole course record at TPC Sawgrass with Fred Couples, who first shot that number in 1992. The TPC Sawgrass Players Championship course record is now 10-under 62, shot by Tom Hoge in the third round in 2023. Others have shot 9-under 63, including Couples, Norman, Robert Castro (2013), Martin Kaymer (2014), Jason Day (2016), Colt Knost (2016), Webb Simpson (2018) and Brooks Koepka (2018).

Norman then backed up his first round with a second-round 67 to set The Players Championship 36-hole scoring record at 14-under 130. In 2016, Jason Day eclipsed Norman's 36-hole record by a shot, going 63-66 in the first two rounds en route to winning.

Back in 1994, Norman then shot a third-round 67 to reach 19-under 197 through 54 holes, beating Larry Mize's previous record of 200 from 1986 by three shots.

Norman then won the tournament on Sunday, shooting a final round of 5-under 67 to post a record 72-hole total of 24-under 264. Norman won by four shots over Fuzzy Zoeller, who shot 20-under total for the second-lowest 72-hole total in Players history.

Steve Elkington has the largest margin of victory at The Players, with a seven-shot win in 1997.

Greg Norman owns or shares the 54- and 72-hole Players scoring records, and he nearly has the 36-hole record. That's how good his 1994 Players was, where he made just one bogey in 72 holes.

When the tournament was held in May from 2007-2018, the lowest 72-hole total belongs to Tim Clark, who won the 2010 Players Championship by a shot over Robert Allenby at 16-under 272.