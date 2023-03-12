2023 SDC Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 SDC Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at St. Francis Links, Eastern Cape, South Africa.

The SDC Championship field is headlined by the likes of Thriston Lawrence, Adri Arnaus, Ewen Ferguson and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 15th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour continuing its swing through Africa with a run of events in South Africa.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a 156-player field.

The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 SDC Championship field

Jaco Ahlers

Thomas Aiken

Louis Albertse

Adri Arnaus

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Kyle Barker

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Jacques Blaauw

Reinhardt Blaauw

Dan Bradbury

Merrick Bremner

Daniel Brown

Luke Brown

Heinrich Bruiners

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

John Catlin

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Estiaan Conradie

Ruan Conradie

Sean Cronje

Adilson Da Silva

Jens Dantorp

Keenan Davidse

Louis De Jager

Allister De Kock

Alejandro Del Rey

Wynand Dingle

Jamie Donaldson

Cj Du Plessis

Hennie Du Plessis

James Hart Du Preez

Bryce Easton

Nacho Elvira

Philip Eriksson

Ewen Ferguson

Stephen Ferreira

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Luca Filippi

Trevor Fisher Jnr

Ross Fisher

Benjamin Follett-Smith

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Manu Gandas

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Aneurin Gounden

Mateusz Gradecki

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Alex Haindl

Joachim B Hansen

Justin Harding

Calum Hill

Ryo Hisatsune

Jean Hugo

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Wade Jacobs

Casey Jarvis

Luke Jerling

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Andrew Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Rupert Kaminski

James Kamte

Anton Karlsson

Maximilian Kieffer

Yeongsu Kim

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Ruan Korb

Mikko Korhonen

Jbe Kruger

Jacques Kruyswijk

Romain Langasque

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Alexander Levy

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Herman Loubser

Joost Luiten

James Mack

Franklin Manchest

Tom Mckibbin

Anthony Michael

Pieter Moolman

James Morrison

Dylan Mostert

Dylan Naidoo

Lukas Nemecz

Musiwalo Nethunzwi

Wilco Nienaber

Niklas Nørgaard

Shaun Norris

Hennie O'Kennedy

Adrian Otaegui

Hennie Otto

Michael G Palmer

John Parry

Matthieu Pavon

Yurav Premlall

Jaco Prinsloo

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Jake Redman

Jc Ritchie

Martin Rohwer

Lyle Rowe

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Jayden Schaper

Neil Schietekat

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jj Senekal

Shubhankar Sharma

Martin Simonsen

Combrinck Smit

Jordan Smith

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Brandon Stone

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Keagan Thomas

Sami Välimäki

Rourke Van Der Spuy

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Ryan Van Velzen

Keelan Van Wyk

Jaco Van Zyl

Johannes Veerman

Albert Venter

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Stefan Wears-Taylor

Rhys West

Dale Whitnell

Robin Williams

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Top 50 players in 2023 SDC Championship field

There are no top-50 players competing in this tournament.