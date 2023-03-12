2023 SDC Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 SDC Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at St. Francis Links, Eastern Cape, South Africa.
The SDC Championship field is headlined by the likes of Thriston Lawrence, Adri Arnaus, Ewen Ferguson and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 15th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour continuing its swing through Africa with a run of events in South Africa.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a 156-player field.
The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 SDC Championship field
- Jaco Ahlers
- Thomas Aiken
- Louis Albertse
- Adri Arnaus
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Kyle Barker
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Jacques Blaauw
- Reinhardt Blaauw
- Dan Bradbury
- Merrick Bremner
- Daniel Brown
- Luke Brown
- Heinrich Bruiners
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- John Catlin
- Ma Chengyao
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Estiaan Conradie
- Ruan Conradie
- Sean Cronje
- Adilson Da Silva
- Jens Dantorp
- Keenan Davidse
- Louis De Jager
- Allister De Kock
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Wynand Dingle
- Jamie Donaldson
- Cj Du Plessis
- Hennie Du Plessis
- James Hart Du Preez
- Bryce Easton
- Nacho Elvira
- Philip Eriksson
- Ewen Ferguson
- Stephen Ferreira
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Luca Filippi
- Trevor Fisher Jnr
- Ross Fisher
- Benjamin Follett-Smith
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Manu Gandas
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Aneurin Gounden
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Alex Haindl
- Joachim B Hansen
- Justin Harding
- Calum Hill
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Jean Hugo
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Wade Jacobs
- Casey Jarvis
- Luke Jerling
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Andrew Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Rupert Kaminski
- James Kamte
- Anton Karlsson
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Yeongsu Kim
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Ruan Korb
- Mikko Korhonen
- Jbe Kruger
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Romain Langasque
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Alexander Levy
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Herman Loubser
- Joost Luiten
- James Mack
- Franklin Manchest
- Tom Mckibbin
- Anthony Michael
- Pieter Moolman
- James Morrison
- Dylan Mostert
- Dylan Naidoo
- Lukas Nemecz
- Musiwalo Nethunzwi
- Wilco Nienaber
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Shaun Norris
- Hennie O'Kennedy
- Adrian Otaegui
- Hennie Otto
- Michael G Palmer
- John Parry
- Matthieu Pavon
- Yurav Premlall
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Jake Redman
- Jc Ritchie
- Martin Rohwer
- Lyle Rowe
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Jayden Schaper
- Neil Schietekat
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jj Senekal
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Martin Simonsen
- Combrinck Smit
- Jordan Smith
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Brandon Stone
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Keagan Thomas
- Sami Välimäki
- Rourke Van Der Spuy
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Ryan Van Velzen
- Keelan Van Wyk
- Jaco Van Zyl
- Johannes Veerman
- Albert Venter
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Stefan Wears-Taylor
- Rhys West
- Dale Whitnell
- Robin Williams
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
Top 50 players in 2023 SDC Championship field
There are no top-50 players competing in this tournament.